ICE Agent Pulls Gun on 17-Year-Old, but It Quickly Backfires on Him

A 45-year-old Riverside County man, identified later as ICE agent Gerardo Rodriguez, is facing charges after he allegedly detained a 17-year-old at gunpoint last week. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on November 10, outside a home in Temecula’s 32000 block of Daybrook Terrace. Rodriguez is reportedly an ICE agent, but was off duty when this happened.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the teen was driving home after he dropped off a friend, and that is when Rodriguez approached him with a gun pointed at the teen’s car. Lawyer Greg Kirakosian, who is representing the teen and his family, mentioned that the teen was terrified.

Explaining the situation, Kirakosian said, “In the moment, I think he was just scared for his life. He had a gun pulled on him, and he was told to immediately stop or else.”

KTLA has obtained footage that shows Rodriguez pulling a gun from his waistband as he walked up the street. He pointed the weapon at the teen’s vehicle and shouted, “Freeze, police. Put the car in [expletive language] park. Get out of the car. Turn it off. You’re speeding in the [expletive language] neighborhood. Come over here, sit down, get your [expletive language] down. You have a driver’s license?”

The teenager, who is a legal U.S. citizen, was subjected to various questions, including details about his residence, his identity, and his citizenship documents. As the situation grew more tense, people in the neighborhood were naturally drawn to the scene.

Kirakosian said by the time the teen’s parents arrived, the neighbors had already gotten involved. He stated, “By the time our client’s parents showed up, the neighbors had essentially come to the rescue and stopped him from doing what he was doing, calming him down and forcing him to go back inside his house and leaving the boy alone.”

The teen’s parents had been alerted to the situation by a friend, and they rushed to the scene immediately with their son’s passport, as they were scared that this was another immigration raid. After arriving, they made a call to 911.

Responding deputies have now handed the investigation over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Investigation Bureau. Rodriguez was contacted later that night and eventually arrested. His home was also searched, and authorities further mentioned that evidence related to this investigation was also collected.

Kirakosian talked about the impact this kind of incident left on the family, along with the broader Mexican-American communities. Talking about the same, he said, “I think right now a lot of Mexican Americans, whether they are in a situation like this or not, who are angry, upset, and scared—this just really came close to home for them.”

He further added, “It’s gotten so bad where he thinks he can now turn his own block into his personal ICE checkpoint,” Kirakosian said. “I don’t know how much worse the situation is going to get, honestly. This kid could’ve been shot.”

Following his arrest, Rodriguez was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and assault by a public officer. Jail records show he posted bond and was released the same night. Neither the teenager nor his parents have been publicly identified by authorities.

As reported by KTLA, “Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and that anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Alyssa Morris at the Southwest Sheriff’s Station by calling 951-696-3000.”

This incident marks yet another addition to the long list of documented violenct actions committed by ICE agents all over America. Instead of only targeting illegal immigrants and criminals, these agents have continuously attacked legal U.S. citizens and these arrests and assaults have often been racially motivated.