ICE Agent Pulls Gun on Woman Driving Behind Him — Local Cop Quickly Intervenes

The United States has been witnessing a surge in ICE raids carried out daily across different neighborhoods and cities. Shockingly, there have also been incidents in which impostors posing as ICE agents have engaged in criminal behavior in the name of searching for undocumented immigrants.

While the Department of Homeland Security has already warned people about such activities, the Fullerton Police Department was recently notified of a surprising incident in which an agent was captured brandishing a firearm at a female driver.

The Fullerton Police Department said it did not assist the customs officer who pointed a firearm at a female cyclist. The incident occurred around noon at the intersection of Santa Ana Boulevard and Shelton Street. An officer from the police department noticed a man stepping out of his vehicle and pointed a gun towards a woman who was riding her bike behind him. The police officer immediately took action and approached the man, without knowing the man’s identity or what had actually happened.

An officer from the Fullerton Police Department asked the man for identification, and he revealed that he was an ICE officer. He explained that he drew his firearm because the woman had been following and recording him for a long distance. An excerpt from the statement read: “The Fullerton Police Officer informed the agent that he could not assist with someone following or recording him if no crime had occurred, and that local law enforcement (Santa Ana PD) was en route.”

The Fullerton Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media showing a Fullerton Police Officer “assisting” an ICE agent in the City of Santa Ana on November 9th at approximately 12:18 PM. pic.twitter.com/TFr39rbLU6 — Fullerton PD (@FPDPIO) November 10, 2025

The incident was recorded and uploaded to Instagram, where the agent is clearly seen holding the firearm near his chest and pointing it towards the woman. The lady is later revealed to be a community watch member. The ICE agent then can be seen approaching the police officer, while the woman reprimands the former, saying, “What are you doing? What the [expletive language] is your problem?” In response, the agent shouts back, “You can’t be following us like that”. The woman responds, “I live here! It’s okay to pull your gun on a woman? What the [expletive language]?”

As recorded in the Fullerton Police Department’s statement, the woman then left the scene shortly after. The police officer also made it very clear to the ICE agent that he would not assist him if no crime had actually taken place. Their statement further mentioned “ICE is a federal law enforcement agency, and Fullerton Police Officers will assist them, and any other local, state, or federal law enforcement agency, in situations involving immediate officer safety.

However, Senate Bill 54 prohibits local law enforcement from participating in immigration enforcement. The Fullerton Police Department has not and will not participate in immigration enforcement efforts.”

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE have been contacted for comment on the incident. However, they have not responded to it. Meanwhile, the FBI has recently issued a statement warning ICE agents to make their identities known in the wake of the rising number of imposter raids taking place. These fake agents have been known to carry out assaults and kidnappings in broad daylight, posing as ICE officers. The FBI has therefore sought new ways to identify these impostors.

Their statement read: “Due to the recent increase in ICE enforcement actions across the country, criminal actors are using ICE’s enhanced public profile and media coverage to their advantage to target vulnerable communities and commit criminal activity. This not only affects the victims and communities but also has broader negative consequences on law enforcement agencies.”