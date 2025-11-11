News

“She Was Struggling to Breathe” – ICE Under Fire After Chicago Dad Says Agents Pepper-Sprayed His 1-Year-Old

Published on: November 11, 2025 at 11:14 AM ET

The father was out grocery shopping with her daughter and wife when a masked agent attacked him.

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
ICE Agent Allegedly Pepper-sprays Father and 1-year-old Daughter In Chicago Suburb
Masked ICE Agent Accused of Pepper-spraying Chicago Father And His Toddler (Image source: X/@ABC7, @ICEgov)

As Donald Trump‘s immigration crackdown intensifies, new allegations of ICE brutality emerge. Now, the family of Rafael Veraza accuses ICE agents of pepper-spraying him and his toddler on their way to the grocery store. The incident happened over the weekend in a Sam’s Club Parking lot in Cicero.

According to the claim, the suburban Chicago father and his family were inside their car on Saturday when they heard a helicopter and honking. Like many residents, the family recognized the signals that federal agents were in the area — a frequent sight these days. Veraza and his family decided to leave the spot when a masked agent appeared in front of them.

The family recorded the whole exchange, which showed the ICE agent pointing a pepper-spray gun at their vehicle’s open window. Then, he fired it in close range and as a result, the substance hit the father and his 1-year-old daughter, Ariana.

On Sunday, Veraza told reporters that his family did not protest, or honked their horns to warn others, or even tried to interfere. However, they were still hit by the pepper-spray. “My daughter was trying to open her eyes. She was struggling to breathe,” the father told reporters.

Rev. Matt DeMateo, a longtime pastor who resides in the area, also witnessed the incident. He quickly arrived at the scene to help the family, while also recording Veraza’s struggle after being pepper-sprayed out of nowhere. At that time, his daughter was also crying loudly, as the mother tried to comfort her.

DeMateo told reporters, “A family, and I shouldn’t have to say this, but guess what? All U.S. citizens were attacked while shopping. We need a better way.” Despite the family’s claim, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not admit to the incident.

On Monday, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Associated Press, “There was no crowd control or pepper spray deployed in a Sam’s Club parking lot.”

ICE raids have intensified in the Chicago suburb, which sits next to Little Village, a predominantly Mexican community. When the incident involving Vereza’s family occurred, the frustrated residents had already been in a clash with federal agents in that area.

It was a chaotic weekend, as ICE agents made more than 3,000 arrests across the Chicago area. The aggressive method pursued by the federal agents has received significant backlash as well as legal challenges. 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *