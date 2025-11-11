‘They Treat Us Like Dogs’- Teen Starts Fundraiser After An Emotional Testimony Of ICE Raids

The ICE raids are chipping away at fundamental human rights and respect for life, largely due to some of the agency’s questionable practices in carrying out such operations. Recently, a 16-year-old from Hillsboro delivered a heartfelt speech highlighting the emotional challenges people face during these raids. From unprecedented harassment to the fear of being singled out and deported, the Hillsboro resident described the distress of not knowing what might happen next as the raids continue.

Addressing the Hillsboro City Council, the teenager, Manny Chavez, revealed how people detained by ICE agents are often subjected to animal-like treatment at the hands of the authorities themselves. Speaking to Fox 12, he said, “They don’t care about us. They treat us like dogs, treat us like animals.”

Urging officials to take immediate action, Manny added, “I’m scared that I’m never going to be able to see all my friends again. I’m afraid that their parents are going to be gone one day, and I’m scared that all of us are going to have to fend for ourselves. I’m afraid that everyone I love—I’m not going to be able to see them again, because even though they are U.S. citizens, they don’t care about us.” He called on the concerned authorities to take a stand on the matter and help people feel safer, rather than forcing them to live in constant fear of being deported.

Speaking with FOX 12, he said, “I hope you guys really do something about it because I really want something to change. I shouldn’t live like this as a 16-year-old. I shouldn’t be scared; I should be focused on school, and I can’t even focus.”

Unlike many other pleas, this one by Manny struck a chord in the hearts of many, as he described the issue emotionally while also presenting facts. The teenager mentioned that his speech was not prepared beforehand and that everything he shared reflected the crises he personally faced and feared.

Manny alleged that his concerns about the ICE raids weren’t self-centered but were meant to represent people of color like him.

In his words, “It’s not just about me. Why I spoke is not just for me; it’s for my community, it’s for all people of color, it’s for my Hispanic culture.”

Ever since his emotionally driven speech against ICE raid atrocities, Manny Chavez has also launched a fundraiser to help establish a Hillsboro Immigration Support Fund. The fund aims to provide financial and legal assistance to families disrupted by the increasing number of ICE raids across the region.

Speaking about the initiative, the 16-year-old said, “If I were put in a situation where anybody in my family needed help, I would want people to come and help me. So knowing that I can be there for someone else whose dad or mom is going through a lot and is the main provider, I’m glad that I can be there for them and give them anything that will help.”

For the unversed, this fundraiser reached its $26,000 goal within just four days of launching. Reflecting on its success, the teenager said he was shocked to see such a large amount of money raised by strangers willing to help others affected by ICE raids. He explained, “To me, it’s really shocking. I’ve never seen that type of money in my life, so knowing that a bunch of people have donated their hard-earned money to help support other people is crazy to me.”

Manny mentioned that after witnessing the success of the fundraiser, he decided it would become a continued effort—something he would dedicate himself to after school. In his words, “I feel like this is something I would want to do after school instead of going to college or something like that. This feels like it was meant for me, so I really do want to keep doing this.”