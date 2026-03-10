“I Saw Him Out There”: Neighbor Reveals Details About Mystery Man in Nancy Guthrie Case

As the disappearance case of the Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie continues, chilling details are coming to light as part of the growing investigation. Aldine Meister, a neighbor of the 84-year-old missing woman, revealed information suggesting Guthrie was probably taken from her home against her will.

The 84-year-old mother of NBC’s Today host Savannah Guthrie was last seen at her house in the Catalina Foothills area on the night of January 31, shortly before 10 p.m. The next morning, when she did not show up for her usual church mass on February 1, a missing person report was filed by people close to her.

It has been more than a month now, yet the search for answers is still ongoing. After the missing person report was filed, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Nancy Guthrie’s home and declared it a crime scene after finding troubling evidence inside. And now, her neighbor says she noticed something strange just weeks before the vanishing.

Aldine Meister, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years, appeared on the March 9 episode of Brian Entin Investigates. She recalled a suspicious sighting in her neighborhood, just weeks before Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, which “freaked her out.” She recalled spotting a man walking down her street around January 11.

The FBI is looking into a possible internet outage during the time Nancy Guthrie went missing. One neighbor tells me his ring camera history is mysteriously “not available” the night Nancy disappeared. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 6, 2026

Meister saw the man through her bathroom window and noticed him passing by slowly. According to her, the man immediately seemed out of place. She said, “I saw him out there. So I couldn’t make out his face, although his hat was way down. He was walking down the road, I saw him and I was like ‘ohhhhh that guy doesn’t fit.’”

“He was kinda hunched over, not in walking or hiking gear. He was dressed in street clothing. So I thought that was weird because that’s not normal,” she added. As the area is known for quiet streets and residents who often walk or hike nearby trails, the man’s appearance and behavior felt unusual to Meister.

She also added how he was “kind of going slowly” and “really taking a long look at it” while passing by Nancy Guthrie’s house. Meister thus added, “It freaked me out and I’m not one of these people to be super freaked out by that but I was like, ‘That’s weird.’” At the time, Meister did not report the sighting.

The woman only mentioned it to her husband and her mother because it made her feel uneasy. However, after the news broke about the 84-year-old woman’s disappearance, she decided to speak to authorities about the man she had seen. Investigators are now reviewing all possible clues.

A few weeks after Nancy Guthrie went missing, the FBI released footage from her Google Nest security camera that showed a person approaching her front door. He appeared wearing a zip-up hoodie, sweatpants, a backpack, and a balaclava covering his face. Officials now believe the person could be connected to the case.

BREAKING: The FBI have released Additional recovered images from the same camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance, including two videos of the individual. pic.twitter.com/36M4pvZR76 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 10, 2026

Sheriff Nanos also said in an interview with CNN, “We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and that’s where we’re at.” As the search for the missing woman continues, Savannah Guthrie and her family seek help from the public. They’re even offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that could help locate Nancy Guthrie.