Savannah Guthrie and Family Facing ‘Most Psychologically Painful’ Loss Over Mom Nancy’s Disappearance, Therapist Says

It has been over a month since Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing. The woman disappeared from her Arizona home on February 1, 2026, and authorities concluded she was taken against her will based on evidence recovered from the scene.

Investigators also found blood stains at the house, which were later confirmed to be Nancy’s. Meanwhile, some news outlets received ransom notes, with demands for payment in cryptocurrency. However, two deadlines for the ransom passed with no update on Nancy’s situation.

The elderly woman’s family also demanded her “proof of life” in an emotional request on social media, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. After over a month of investigation, Nancy Guthrie remains missing, with no suspect being named so far.

As the search for the elderly woman continues, Tai J. Mendenhall, a medical family therapist at the University of Minnesota, offered an insight into Savannah Guthrie and her family members’ possible state of mind.

“They’re frozen in their grief. They have a real sense of helplessness,” he said, according to The Associated Press. “There’s no clear resolution from it. We know from research that ambiguous loss is the most psychologically painful kind of loss because of that,” Mendenhall added.

On Thursday, March 5, Savannah returned to New York City from Tucson and had an emotional reunion with her Today Show colleagues at the NBC Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center. The reunion marked her return to broadcasting after a month’s break.

Photos from the studio showed Savannah receiving hugs from her colleagues. As per The Irish Star, during the anchor’s absence, several of her co-hosts, including Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Jenna Bush Hager, were seen wearing small yellow ribbons in honor of standing in solidarity with the Guthrie family.

Amid the ongoing investigation, several people have left yellow flowers at Nancy Guthrie’s home as a symbol of hope. Last week, Savannah Guthrie was spotted at a makeshift memorial created in honor of her missing mother. It also marked the TV anchor’s first public appearance since February 1.

Savannah also took to social media to share a message for well-wishers. “We feel the love and prayers, from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country,” she wrote, adding, “Please don’t stop praying and hoping with us.”