Nancy Guthrie Missing Case Intensifies as FBI Agents Go Door-To-Door While Local Police Cut Manpower

There’s a new update in the ongoing case of the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, mom to TV personality Savannah Guthrie. Investigators from the FBI returned this week to the neighbourhood where the 84-year-old disappeared, conducting a fresh round of interviews with residents. It has been more than a month since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

The continued investigation took place on Thursday, March 5. As per The New York Post, federal agents were seen going door to door speaking with neighbours and re-examining properties close to Nancy Guthrie’s home.

This new development on the case comes roughly 33 days after the disappearance that shocked the community and drew national attention. Moreover, the case became popular due to the victim’s connection to Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of the Today show.

FBI agents are back in Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood right now — talking to several different neighbors. pic.twitter.com/VwA17BjX6R — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 5, 2026

According to reporter Brian Entin of NewsNation, agents reportedly spent their time speaking with several residents. They also searched a home located immediately west of Nancy Guthrie’s property, raising new suspicions. Entin said investigators were seen “talking to several different neighbours” and were examining areas around a nearby garage.

It is clear that the investigators are putting in genuine effort to gather details from people living nearby, despite local law enforcement reportedly reducing the number of officers assigned to the case.

A local police leader told NewsNation that manpower dedicated to the investigation has been reduced in recent days. “So the fact that we’re reducing the amount of manpower working it, I mean, it’s hard to say what kind of sign that signals,” the official said.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after family members became concerned when she did not show up for a scheduled online church service. It was later reported that there were signs of a struggle inside the home, which brought them to a conclusion that she may have been abducted.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was initially leading the investigation before federal authorities joined. The case reached a major development phase when the FBI released doorbell camera footage on February 10 showing a masked individual wearing gloves and carrying a holstered gun near the entrance of the home. As a result, authorities have asked the public for help identifying the person shown in the video. However, no suspects have been officially named.

I expanded my search to roughly a 15 mile radius around Nancy Guthrie’s home, reviewing suspicious activity both before and after her disappearance. One video shows a masked man stealing a hand truck. Another captures a man approaching a parked car and appearing to scope it… pic.twitter.com/nWfjsmXYQb — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) March 5, 2026

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings are continuously appealing through videos to the public for helping them finding their mother. The family has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information that could bring her home safely.

Earlier, in a statement via NBC, Savannah Guthrie thanked supporters and urged anyone with details to help in the case. Law enforcement officials have also shared that the family has been cleared of any kind of involvement in the case.