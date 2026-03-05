Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as Skeletal Remains Surface Near Tucson Home

84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of longtime Today host Savannah Guthrie, vanished in the middle of the night from an Arizona neighborhood last month. But now some skeletal remains have begun turning up in the wider region, which makes the mystery of her disappearance much darker.

To date, investigators believe Nancy has been abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Arizona. Recent developments, however, have to do with some unidentified remains that were found in the desert near her residence.

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has led to a month-long search by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Detectives believe the elderly woman was taken sometime in the early hours of Feb. 1 from her multimillion-dollar home.

Despite reviewing thousands of hours of surveillance footage and looking at DNA samples from around the property, investigators have no suspect yet.

DAY 33 UPDATE: 🇺🇸 DNA on glove near kidnapped 84yo Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home? Matches a restaurant worker ACROSS THE STREET—totally unrelated, says Sheriff. But mixed DNA from other gloves sent to FL lab. Armed suspect on vid still at large. Closer to justice? pic.twitter.com/vdD3GpdfEW — Uncover Report (@UncoverReport) March 5, 2026

This lack of progress has been frustrating for authorities and the public. Guthrie’s case also got more attention across the United States because of her daughter’s national fame.

Savannah Guthrie has pleaded for help finding her mother, and now there is a $1 million reward for information that leads to her return or helps solve the case. She said the family still believes in “a miracle.”

Meanwhile, federal authorities have helped them with resources. For example, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) relocated its command post from Tucson to Phoenix as leads have now slowed down.

And now the discovery of skeletal remains naturally alarms us, but investigators say that at least one recent find is unrelated to Nancy Guthrie’s case.

While authorities say the discoveries are not believed to be linked to Guthrie’s disappearance, several recent identifications of human remains in Arizona prove how challenging it can be to solve missing persons cases.

In late 2025, authorities identified remains found near North Swan Road in Tucson as those of Thomas Reuter, a 77-year-old man. The remains were discovered in October 2025 in a desert area about eight to 11 miles from Guthrie’s home.

Separately, investigators this week identified skeletal remains discovered decades earlier in northwestern Arizona. They belong to Dennis Craig Edmondson, a 26-year-old man who disappeared in 1997.

A cold case in northwest Arizona has now become a death investigation after human remains were identified more than 25 years after they were discovered. Dennis Craig Edmondson was reported missing on Feb. 18, 1998. Detectives long suspected remains found by teenagers in Golden… pic.twitter.com/O8UQtTHNT9 — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) March 4, 2026

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is part of a larger national crisis. According to the Department of Justice, more than 500,000 people are reported missing in the United States each year. Most cases are resolved quickly, but thousands remain unsolved.

So, anyone with information should contact local authorities or the 88-CRIME tip line.