Gloves Found Near Nancy Guthrie’s Home Finally Traced Through DNA

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a month at this point, and law enforcement officials are leaving no stone unturned. After the FBI got involved, the investigators collected several pieces of evidence while searching the Catalina Foothills area.

One of the crucial pieces of evidence was a pair of gloves found near Nancy Guthrie’s home. Investigators believed they could belong to someone connected to the abduction of Nancy Guthrie from her Tucson home in Arizona.

The gloves were sent for lab testing, and officials hoped to match the DNA with already registered criminals. However, the DNA analysis appears to have brought investigators back to square one. The DNA results have identified the owner of the gloves as a restaurant worker, who is not connected to the case.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed the information to KVOA. He stated that when the gloves were collected, officials already guessed that they could belong to a restaurant worker across the street.

Nancy Guthrie’s investigation seemed to get a jolt when cops found gloves near her Tucson, Arizona home … and they even linked it to a person — but they’ve hit another dead end. Read more: https://t.co/s9oDX2vkyA pic.twitter.com/pGgu3b89Mp — TMZ (@TMZ) March 5, 2026

“There was some talk and discussion that it was police officers out in the field just discarding them; that is so far from the truth. We knew that at that time, we believed wholeheartedly that those gloves belonged to a restaurant, and guess what? The owner of the glove we found was working at a restaurant across the street. It has nothing to do with the case.”

Before beginning his statement, he set the record straight that there is an active investigation, and he can’t share every detail. Even though he understands that everyone has their eyes on the high-profile case, he urged them to be a little patient with the investigators.

“There’s so much that everybody wants to know, but I would be very neglectful and irresponsible, as a law enforcement leader, to share that with everybody. You can’t. There is an investigation; there is a protocol for that effort,” he added.

Nanos also revealed that other evidence has been sent to a Florida lab for testing, which could yield different results. However, it will be a while before the investigators can confidently say anything.

“It’s a challenge because we know we have DNA, but now we have to deal with that mixture and how we’re going to separate it.”

Wednesday marks Day 32 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will. https://t.co/0nCBdOG9uZ — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) March 5, 2026

He also talked about speculations around the masked person captured in Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera wearing the same gloves at the time. However, the investigators cannot reach any conclusion without proper evidence.

“I get the speculation with others saying he’s wearing this at this moment and not this. He looks like this, and he doesn’t look the same. All of those analogies, all of that speculation, we understand. But I cannot proceed on speculation; we need evidence.”