Ruby Rose Moves Forward as Police Investigation with Katy Perry Begins: ‘I Can Start Healing Now’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s—– abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Police investigations have reportedly begun, according to Australian actress Ruby Rose, who said police have begun investigating allegations she made against singer Katy Perry. The Orange Is The New Black actress had recently accused Perry of s—– assault on social media.

In a new post on Threads, Rose shared an update about the police’s involvement with her case. She said she had completed the required paperwork and “finalized” her reports related to the alleged incident.

As a result, there were several restrictions she had to adhere to. Rose explained, “I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of these cases, or the individuals involved.”

Katy Perry Under Investigation for Alleged Sex Assault of Ruby Rose https://t.co/0BNWmYXd31 pic.twitter.com/KppzIyRe7z — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2026

Meaning, Rose would no longer be reacting or making remarks about the singer accused of the alleged crime. The actress clarified that despite remaining silent about the allegations and her fans’ supportive messages, she still acknowledged their support. She still acknowledges her fans’ love and support during this journey.

She also mentioned that the only reason she’d continue to remain silent was due to legal advice and obligation. Moreover, she added that although it was a standard request from the authorities, she felt “relieved” about not discussing it online or in person.

Lastly, Rose commented on the overall healing process from the alleged incident involving Perry and her. She wrote, saying, “I can start the healing process now. And temporarily move forward. I love you all so much.”

The New York Post cited a statement made by police officials from Victoria Police, Melbourne. Acting Sgt. Paul Hogan said, “The Melbourne S—– Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are investigating a historical s—– assault that occured in Melbourne in 2010.”

Katy Perry Under Investigation for Alleged Sex Assault of Ruby Rose https://t.co/0BNWmYXd31 pic.twitter.com/KppzIyRe7z — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2026

Authorities also confirmed that the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne is a licensed premises and said inquiries are ongoing. Further details about the case remain strictly confidential.

It doesn’t look like Rose would be commenting on the alleged incident with Perry. But that doesn’t mean she didn’t respond to the reportedly serious accusations against her. Perry responded through her representatives.

The New York Post cited the representative’s response denying allegations against Perry. The statement read, “The allegations being circulated online by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, but they are also dangerous and reckless lies.”

The representative also alleged that Rose has made similar accusations against others in the past. While Rose has called out her colleagues in the entertainment industry. None of these allegations has been proven yet.

Ruby Rose’s allegations about Katy Perry relate to a past incident in Melbourne. Full story: https://t.co/JdZ4EzSBtt pic.twitter.com/Pq4GiVevQD — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) April 13, 2026

The update comes as a result of the previously mentioned bombshell accusations against Perry. The dispute began after Perry posted a video with her boyfriend reacting to Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance in 2026.

Rose then used the post to share what she described as a traumatic past incident involving Perry. Rose alleged that Perry behaved inappropriately during the encounter, after which Rose said she “projectile vomited.” Rose said she previously treated the incident as a joke because she did not know how to process what had happened.