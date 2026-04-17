Hunter Biden Allegedly Hiding Out From $20M Debts At California Estate, Not South Africa

Hunter Biden is reportedly staying in California while facing more than $20 million in debts, despite claims that he has relocated overseas, according to sources cited by The New York Post.

Although his attorney has stated that Hunter Biden is “living abroad” in South Africa — the home country of his wife, Melissa Cohen — sources allege he is actually residing at a sprawling 8,000-acre estate in Santa Ynez, located about two hours north of Los Angeles.

“He’s been telling everyone that he is living in South Africa because he has no money, but it’s a ruse, to show that he is broke and can’t pay his bills,” a source close to the Biden family said.

Hunter Biden hiding out from $20M debts at luxury California estate, not South Africa: ‘It’s a ruse’https://t.co/7TDYH1POuX — Skyking58 (@Skyking581) April 17, 2026

The financial obligations of Hunter Biden are substantial. Reports indicate Hunter owes between $15 million and $17 million to a prominent Washington, D.C., legal team, more than $5 million to his former associate dubbed his “Sugar Brother,” Kevin Morris, and roughly $1 million to a former art dealer.

His previous Malibu rental property was reportedly damaged in last year’s California wildfires and is said to be “unlivable,” sources told The Post. While Hunter Biden and Cohen were seen in Cape Town multiple times throughout 2025 and as recently as March, he was photographed on April 5 celebrating Easter at the estate of Iranian-born entrepreneur Joe Kiani, who hosted members of the Biden family, including former President Joe Biden.

The sprawling Santa Ynez property is owned by medical technology CEO Kiani, who counts Biden Sr. as a supporter. Biden stayed there after dropping out of the 2024 race and after leaving the White House in 2025.

Hunter Biden reportedly told friends he would relocate to South Africa because he needed to save money, though sources say he remained in California. In a recent legal filing, his attorney Barry Coburn maintained that Hunter “lives abroad” and lacks the financial means to settle his debts. The statement came in response to claims from the law firm Winston & Strawn, which he retained for “several complex matters,” including federal gun and tax cases, according to court records.

Newly released court documents show the firm is seeking access to Hunter’s communications with friends and Democratic donors as part of a breach-of-contract lawsuit aimed at recovering unpaid legal fees. Hunter has acknowledged owing the firm between $15 million and $17 million.

Additionally, he is said to owe more than $5 million to Morris, a Hollywood attorney and novelist who has been working on a documentary about Biden that has yet to be released. Morris, referred to as Hunter Biden’s “sugar brother,” reportedly provided loans to cover tax liabilities and other personal expenses. The ongoing documentary, still in development, focuses on Biden’s recovery from addiction and his entry into the art world, according to a source.

Hunter Biden’s former New York City art dealer, who has since severed ties with the “Beautiful Things” author and no longer represents him, is reportedly owed $1 million by the embattled first son, a source told The Post. Georges Berges declined to comment on the alleged debt when reached this week. According to another source, individuals who previously loaned Biden money did so with the understanding that he would repay them using assets he is said to hold overseas.

Hunter Biden Hiding at Luxury California Estate to Escape $20M in Unpaid Debtshttps://t.co/rk5W3eb4A1 — ~🇺🇸~Helen 47~ 🇺🇸 (@Helen47) April 17, 2026

Hunter Biden’s art dealer for his New York City gallery days — who now disassociates himself from the former first son and no longer represents him — is said to be $1 million out of pocket from the beleaguered first son, a source familiar told The New York Post. Georges Berges did not respond to questions about the debt this week. Another source told publication that people who lent money to Biden expected to be repaid with funds Biden allegedly keeps overseas.

Hunter Biden declined to comment Wednesday when asked about Coburn’s allegation, and Coburn didn’t comment. Biden earned as much as $83,000 a month from 2014 to 2016 from the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, invoices obtained from his laptop and provided to The Post show. During about the same time, Biden’s personal life spiraled out of control, and he acknowledged in a book last year that he was using drugs such as crack cocaine.

More recently, Biden is slated to appear with a traveling carnival, where he is being promoted as “the CEO of laptops,” a nod to the computer he left at a Delaware repair shop that was first reported by The Post. Promotional material circulating on social media indicates the Channel Five Carnival and Talent Show will make stops in Phoenix and Albuquerque, with Biden listed as a moderator.

Meanwhile, his former gallerist is reportedly attempting to sell off artwork Biden created during his sobriety journey.

“I still have secondary market work for resale,” said his former SoHo-based dealer Berges, noting that pieces previously owned by collectors could bring in as much as $100,000.

But another veteran New York City gallery owner told The Post that Hunter Biden’s artwork has lost value. “His value was primarily based on his celebrity and his position as the president’s son as opposed to his artistic achievement,” said Eli Klein, a gallerist and art book publisher.

“I’ve never seen any of his work on the secondary market, and I don’t know who the person is who is going to pay $100,000 for a Hunter Biden artwork.”