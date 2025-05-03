President Donald Trump is a foodie, just like any of us. Even though he was a person who lived to eat, with age and time, he has been bound to follow a balanced diet. Yet, the 78-year-old does not seem to make many healthy choices.

Thanks to his love for fried and sweet times, he once told in a Fox interview that he frequently skips breakfast, and when he does eat it, his go-to choice is bacon and eggs—an option high in fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol.

However, a pan-fried egg and a single slice of bacon might not seem like much of a big deal, but they contain over 10 grams of fat and 219 milligrams of cholesterol, which can increase as the portion goes up.

Furthermore, Donald Trump was also a big McDonald’s lover. Big Macs, Filet-O-Fish, and Diet Coke are usually included in his normal order. According to reports, he likes fast food because it is convenient and clean. This habit may be related to his phobia of germs.

As per The Health Digest, the president also enjoys meatloaf, a meal he has loved since his 2005 appearance with Melania on Martha Stewart Living. Reports from 2017 even noted that he often served the White House kitchen’s meatloaf to visiting notables. Alas, meatloaf can contain around 18 grams of fat and 123.

Meanwhile, the Republican Candidate does not like eating a lot of vegetables. Hence, his doctor, Ronny Jackson, had to come up with creative ways to make sure the president ate his veggies.

The doctor admitted that he pushed Trump to exercise, but that did not work out. So he turned to his meals. “We were working on his diet,” Jackson revealed. “We were making the ice cream less accessible; we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes.”

Jackson said that he added cauliflower to Trump’s mashed potatoes so that he could get some fiber into his diet. It may seem like a silly move, but that seemed like the only way to make Trump eat veggies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HealthKart (@healthkart)

In addition, cauliflower is a low-calorie, nutrient-dense vegetable that blends easily into familiar dishes without altering taste too drastically. It can also be roasted, air-fried, or steamed and combined into a fresh salad with broccoli and herbs.

It is also rich in antioxidants and contains essential vitamins like Vitamin C—77% of the daily recommended intake—and 20% of vitamin K. Moreover, the antioxidants present in cauliflower help prevent cancer, lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and support healthy brain and liver function through its choline content.

Consequently, keep in mind that while it’s highly nutritious, it can also cause bloating in certain cases; therefore, it’s best to consume the delicious vegetable according to a person’s health goals. Furthermore, according to the White House authorities, Trump recently released his latest medical reports, and he seems to be in ‘excellent health,’ as per the authorities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Remillard (@lisa.remillard)

The 47th president of the nation underwent a comprehensive checkup last month. Everything seems to be normal, and what’s best is that Trump, who is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 224 pounds, has lost a drastic amount of weight from an unofficial peak of 254 pounds.

While netizens claimed that Trump must be on some weight loss drug like Ozempic, the health reports came as a big response to his haters, who claimed that he was old and unfit to lead the state. Therefore, it seems like Doctor Ronny Jackson’s sneaky way of adding vegetables to his diet has shown some results.