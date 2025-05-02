America’s Favorite Weight Loss Drug is Sending People to Hospitals—Here are Some Common Side Effects of Ozempic You Should Know About!

Popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may seem like the easiest ways to shed those stubborn pounds one has been trying to get rid of for ages, but are they actually safe? Not everything that comes easily lasts long, and recent studies published in the Annals of Internal Medicine reveal that around 1 in 8 American adults have tried a GLP-1 medication. Some of them have resulted in hospitalization.

For those who remain unaware of Ozempic, it is an FDA-approved drug prescribed only for type 2 diabetes and not specifically for weight loss. However, people still use it for the latter because who doesn’t want a shortcut to looking fit and fab? Meanwhile, using data from 82 hospitals across the country, researchers at Cambridge Health Alliance tracked 551 semaglutide-related ER visits over two years.

As per the New York Times, even though fewer than 18% of Americans have hospital visits, it’s still an alarming concern for many. Consequently, Gastrointestinal issues were the most frequently reported problems, accounting for a staggering 70% of ER cases.

Around 30 percent of patients who were on Ozempic or Wegovy have complained of experiencing diarrhea, irregular patterns of sleep, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, which are side effects of weight loss medicine in America.

Furthermore, apart from the physical symptoms of Ozempic, another 15% of ER visits are due to gastrointestinal symptoms requiring hospital admission. However, what raised eyebrows was the fact that about 16.5% of hospital visits were linked to hypoglycemia or low blood sugar.

This side effect seems quite shocking, as these GLP-1 weight loss drugs are meant to regulate blood sugar levels. Yet, nearly 38% of these hypoglycemia-related cases required hospitalisation. Beyond hypoglycemia, several patients also experienced allergic reactions, pancreatitis, gallbladder inflammation, and biliary disease.

Other surprising issues also include erectile dysfunction, personality shifts, and physical changes in the body due to rapid weight loss, which in turn cause gallbladder issues with pain that may need emergency care, as well as issues such as gallstone formation and high cholesterol levels.

However, as per researchers, the data obtained from the research mentioned above has some shortcomings. Firstly, there was a lack of clarity in ER documentation regarding whether patients were using name-brand or compounded versions of semaglutide. Secondly, original GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic reportedly cost up to $1,300 a month. Therefore, several people are inclined towards cheaper alternatives for weight loss, which might not be the best solution in the long term.

Hence, doctors have urged patients to seek medical help in case of severe symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting that last for several days. Even though severe side effects are generally rare, experts stress the importance of consulting trained, certified providers for safe weight loss remedies and avoiding the growing number of unregulated online clinics that run through social media sites, fooling people with the idea of super-fast weight loss.

If ever given a choice, considering the number of side effects already mentioned, it’s best to avoid these weight loss drugs and embrace people eating a balanced meal, hitting the gym, indulging in any proper physical activity, and losing weight naturally and organically.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is a compilation from external sources, which work as an information guide, not as a solution to any of these diseases. Please seek proper medical help for the best results.