Is ‘Ozempic Mouth’ a Side Effect of The Popular Weight Loss Drug? Experts Weigh In!

To say that the entire world is slowly deviating towards the popular weight loss drug Ozempic would not be wrong! Especially in the West, Hollywood stars like Oprah Winfrey and several others have used it to go lighter on the scale. The medication is a prescription medication used to treat type 2 diabetes and control weight (due to the control of their blood sugar levels).

What is interesting is that despite it being FDA-approved only for type 2 diabetes and not specifically for weight loss, it is used to shed pounds. Therefore, its active ingredient, semaglutide, is approved for weight loss under different brand names like Wegovy.

As per a report, even though it is widely praised for its effectiveness, it has also earned attention for some unusual side effects, one of which is now being referred to as Ozempic mouth. This symptom is a phenomenon where the lower part of the face becomes hollow and sags, causing the skin around the mouth to sag. Leading to deeper laugh lines and marionette wrinkles. This effect is a result of rapid weight loss.

These symptoms further affect a person’s appearance and make them look old. According to Dr. Ed Robinson, such drastic facial changes are becoming more common as people lose significant amounts of weight quickly, which is not quite healthy. Moreover, Ozempic mouth is not only about the mouth but also the areas around it, which look weirdly hollow.

Despite these rapid and weird changes, health professionals argue that the benefits of weight loss still outweigh these side effects. Meanwhile, celebrity Gemma Collins also opened up about her experience with Mounjaro, a similar injectable weight-loss medication. She admitted that she had lost almost two stones, but she did appear aged and weak.

Collins took to Instagram and said, “I really do not know what has happened to me. “ I really do not. It just came on me overnight. However, it has been a year since I have had any little tweakments.” The actress further admitted that she has not gotten an Ozempic face yet, but that would be her ultimate dream right now.

Similarly, President Donald Trump’s visibly leaner look, as seen during the Easter celebrations, also sparked the use of Ozempic. The Republican candidate is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 224 pounds, which is a drastic loss from an unofficial peak of 254 pounds.

Even though his weight loss has been acknowledged, changes in his appearance are also quite visible. Medical experts question whether it’s purely the result of lifestyle adjustments or if weight-loss drugs may have played a role. Dietitian Dr. Carolyn Williams also said that such medicines typically have side effects, but Trump seems cheerful and well.

Meanwhile, his recent medical reports also revealed that the popular political figure is perfectly fine to be in power. Therefore, medical professionals caution that you cannot control where fat is lost when you are shedding weight rapidly. While many embrace the health benefits, these facial side effects are prompting more people to weigh the aesthetic consequences of such remedies.

Moreover, we would still recommend that people eat a balanced meal, hit the gym, indulge in any proper physical activity, and lose weight naturally and organically. Because what comes easily does not stay long, and what comes hard usually remains for a longer period, right? (We know you get the deal.)