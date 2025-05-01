Donald Trump’s Strange Pizza Habit Will Shock You — And It Might Be Healthy!

Everything you’ll find in Donald Trump’s daily diet is another hot topic regarding the current US president, aside from his divisive policies and contentious remarks. Additionally, people are reminded of one of Trump’s most oddest eating habits—he prefers to eat pizza sans the crust—after learning that he recently established a pizza parlor at Trump Tower in New York City.

“I scrape the toppings off my pizza — I never eat the dough,” according to a 2015 comment from The Donald (via Us Weekly). Trump has another notable pizza-eating quirk that explains this odd choice: he enjoys using utensils when he eats a slice.

“This way, you can take the top of the pizza off the crust,” he allegedly clarified in a video that is currently hidden on his YouTube page (via Politico). “I like not to eat the crust so that we keep the weight down as well as possible.”

Does his “say no to dough” rationale make sense from a health standpoint, even though his justification may appear reasonable? Pizza-related weight gain is undoubtedly more than simply the crust, and avoiding the dough does not exempt you from the repercussions of eating the topping.

In any case, what exactly is a “healthy” pizza? To begin with, the term “healthy” is subjective and typically varies depending on the individual’s personal concept of health. For example, someone who tries to stick to a low-carb or ketogenic diet would support Trump’s decision to forgo dough since they have similar pizza preferences. (When you quit eating carbohydrates, this is what happens to you.)

2/ Dietary Changes

Trump has moved from a fast-food-heavy diet to healthier choices like salads and soups. Prompted by his doctor’s advice, this shift reduces fat and carbs, supporting weight loss and better health. If that wasn’t enough, he lost 30 pounds along the way… pic.twitter.com/iHSQLD2BoS — Craig Brockie (@craigbrockie) January 21, 2025

However, a piece of pizza without crust is hardly a nutritious meal. For instance, one slice of Little Caesar’s Three Meat No Crust Pizza, which is sold commercially, has 204 calories, 16 grams of fat (7 of which are saturated fat, which can clog arteries), and 1,500 milligrams of sodium, which is nearly half of what an average American adult should consume each day.

A typical slice of low-carb cheese pizza may have 278 calories, 561 mg of sodium, and 21 g of fat (8 g of saturated fat). However, these numbers may obviously vary according to the components you choose.

Even if you take out the crust’s carbohydrates and calories, you’re still left with a dish that has been linked to a number of illnesses, such as kidney stones, heart disease, obesity, and high cholesterol.

It’s interesting that Trump has teamed up with RFK to “Make America Healthy Again,” especially considering this is reportedly his diet. Given his stamina and overall health over the years, it seems to have worked well for him. pic.twitter.com/Y6VXqkQ4CN — βόρειος βαρύς (@BorealBaron) November 9, 2024

The most crucial thing to keep in mind is to limit your pizza consumption. Moderation is essential, just like with any other kind of food. Don’t eat pizza every day; instead, limit your meal to no more than one or two slices.

Making your own pizza rather than purchasing from fast food establishments is also a smart option. In this manner, you can choose what ingredients to use and how to make your pizza. In general, it’s a good idea to add lean meats and veggies (such as spinach, broccoli, and mushrooms) to your homemade pizza.