Donald Trump Takes Dig at Taylor Swift While Hosting Eagles, Netizens Call Him ‘Obsessed’ and ‘Jealous’

On April 28, President Donald Trump hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House to celebrate their impressive victory at Super Bowl 2025. While he kept admiring the champions, it was Trump’s not-so-subtle dig at Taylor Swift that became the highlight of his speech.

On February 9, Trump attended the game in New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome, which was won by the Eagles 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs. His presence was marked as one of the most notable events in history as he became the first sitting president to go to the NFL’s big game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

Taylor Swift, who endorsed Kamala Harris, was reportedly booed by the crowd at some point during the game. Trump jumped onto the bandwagon and wrote on Truth Social, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

It’s been nearly three months since the incident, and Trump is still not over that moment when the crowd turned against the singer who was at the game to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

While congratulating the Eagles during Monday’s ceremony, Trump said, “I watched in person, I was there along with Taylor Swift.” He added, “How did that work out?”

Netizens are now divided by Trump’s latest dig at Taylor Swift. While some found his comment hilarious, others believe that it was uncalled for!

A Trump supporter wrote on X, “This is why we love the man,” while someone else added, “Love him or hate him, Trump is the ultimate troller!”

This is why we love the man 😂 — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) April 28, 2025

Love him or hate him, Trump is the ultimate troller! — Bob Snyder (@wrs1967) April 28, 2025

Someone criticized by writing, “He is so jealous and obsessed with her that we all just LOL. Such a little pathetic man.”

He is so jealous and obsessed with her that we all just LOL. Such a little pathetic man — Lorraine Koppel (@Lorraine_Lyn) April 28, 2025

Another X user said, “Respectfully, he shouldn’t have said that, to a successful American woman in today’s society, we are already feeling attacked by men in sports, regardless of the pop culture being intertwined throughout our political system is just weird.”

Respectfully, he shouldn’t have said that, to a successful American woman in today’s society,we are already feeling attacked by men in sports 🫶🏻 regardless of the pop culture being intertwined throughout our political system is just weird. We gotta keep it separated! (Like the… — TCrump (@TeresaCrumpler) April 29, 2025

In his speech, Trump congratulated the Super Bowl 2025 champions as he said: “It’s an honour to be with this incredible group of champions. The Eagles have turned out to be an incredible team, an incredible group with a fantastic coach and coaches.”

“Having you at the White House is very, very special, and important, and we appreciate you being here,” he added.

He referred to the Eagles as “modern day warriors” while adding that they “inspired the world with incredible spirit, athletic dominance, and exceptional teamwork.”

“Fly Eagles, Fly,” the President exclaimed while concluding his speech.