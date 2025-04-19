Here’s What the Trump Family Actually Eats—And It’s Not All Fast Food

A family that eats together, stays together. But what happens when everyone in the family eats something different? Something similar goes on in the Trump family, where food habits are drastically different. What happens when everyone gets together during the holidays? Who decides the menu?

Before we think about that, let’s look at what our first family likes to eat.

Donald Trump: Fast Food President

Donald Trump is, at the moment, the most famous man in the world. What he says and does makes the headline. There is one more thing everyone knows about him. It’s his love for fast food.

Trump has been open about his fondness for fast food. His love for McDonald’s is well known and has remained unchanged over the years. Big Macs, Filet-O-Fish, and Diet Coke are usually included in his normal order. According to reports, he likes fast food because it is consistent and clean. This may be a reference to his phobia of germs. Trump is also known for his scheduled meals, and fast food efficiently provides those meals.

Donald Trump has been photographed eating his favourite meal many times, even on Air Force One.

Trump shows off the fast food spread the White House brought out for the Clemson players. There was Burger King, McDonalds, Wendy’s and Dominos. No sign of Chik-Fil-A, Krispy Kreme or Chipotle. pic.twitter.com/ZKibdeKVkt — Justin Duckham (@Jduckham) January 14, 2019

Donald Trump also enjoys meatloaf as his comfort food. Of all the recipes, he prefers his mother’s. She even shared her recipe with the staff at Mar-a-Lago, and the same recipe is even served today at the resort.

Another of Donald Trump’s food habits is his disdain for vegetables. He is known to avoid them as much as he can. During his first term, his doctor Ronny Jackson had to come up with creative ways to make sure the president eats his veggies. One of the most famous tricks was putting cauliflower in his mashed potatoes.

Donald Trump Jr.: The Diet of the Outdoorsman

Donald Trump Jr. approaches food differently than his father did. He frequently adds game meat to his family’s dinners and is known to enjoy venison. He is an enthusiastic hunter and outdoor enthusiast.

Don Jr. appeared to hold up raw elk meat for a photo. pic.twitter.com/fQhKd1XWl6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 30, 2023

Trump Jr. loves to hunt. He wishes to teach his kids about the origins of food. He strives to instill in them the virtues of sustainability and self-reliance through their shared meals.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, his ex-fiancée, was also known to prepare meals for the family from scratch. She believed in giving their meals a more traditional and intimate feel.

Ivanka Trump: Family and Fun

Ivanka Trump adds a fun and lighthearted element to the family’s eating customs. Ivanka is known for her broad advocacy for fitness and healthy living. However, when it comes to her kids’ snack selections, she is not afraid to stray and add fun things. She once said that her daughter, Arabella, likes to eat snack skewers made of hot dog wieners and marshmallows. This combination is both unusual and kid-friendly.

Ivanka has also shared posts about baking and cooking with her kids. She has also revealed a more vulnerable side of living in the spotlight. Her cooking philosophy tends to combine family time with nutrition.

The holiday season is the perfect time to reflect on the journey of the food that nourishes us. More than ever, it’s important to reconnect with where our meals come from—and teaching our children the value of locally grown, nutrient-rich whole foods is one of the most meaningful… pic.twitter.com/tVIe0eUZNP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 8, 2024

Trump Jr.’s tough, wild-game choices reflect his outdoorsy persona. Donald Trump’s love of fast food demonstrates his comfort with tradition and predictability. Ivanka’s family-focused kitchen moments emphasize her roles as a mother and a contemporary public figure. In many ways, the Trump family’s eating habits reflect their personalities.

The Trump family table is always interesting, with anything from Big Macs to marshmallow skewers.