Donald Trump’s Ex-White House Chef Reveals Secrets of His McDonald’s Obsession: "No One Can..."

Toward the end of his third White House campaign, President-elect Donald Trump elevated one of America's most iconic brands—McDonald's—into the political spotlight. It's well known that Donald has a particular fondness for fast food. In his 2022 memoir Breaking History, Donald's son-in-law Jared Kushner also disclosed that Donald's go-to orders were a Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries, and a vanilla shake. Recently, Donald's former chef discussed the president-elect's love of fast food and even made some guesses on what he might eat for his first meal when he returns to the White House.

The military veteran-turned-chef, Andre Rush, expressed hope that some of Donald’s eating habits have evolved. Reflecting on his time in the kitchen, Rush recalled a memorable State Dinner where Donald placed an order so large it could have fed an entire football team. As reported by The US Sun, he said, "[You] can't get McDonald's at the White House because it's the White House - no one can bring it inside. [The burgers] would be made in-house. Even so, that would take huge preparations and even McDonald's wouldn't know it was going there. That's work - so the McDonald's would be more so when out on locations."

As reported by the Irish Star, Donald preferred pre-prepared meals, believing them to be safer than other food options. It’s rumored that his nightly ritual involved retreating away from Melania Trump and the Secret Service to enjoy hamburgers and watch TV in peace. On the other hand, Chef Rush noted that Melania was rarely seen eating the same meals as Donald, possibly due to her diet or their differing schedules. Looking ahead, Rush advised that when Trump returns to the White House, indulging in junk food should be kept to a minimum.

The chef said, "I would say to him, especially eight years later and at the age of 78, is just stop for a second, dictate your meals, get what your dietitian, whatnot, and say, 'Hey, I'll incorporate some healthy meals into my diet.'" According to Chef Rush, the first meal a president enjoys upon entering the White House is a notable occasion. Having prepared Donald's inaugural meal in 2017, Rush doubts the Republican will stay away from his favorite tastes this time around. A self-proclaimed foodie, Donald is often seen indulging in chicken nuggets or burgers, typically accompanied by a Diet Coke or Pepsi to complete the feast.

Even during the election hustle, Donald took a hands-on approach at one of his favorite fast-food brands—McDonald's. Dubbed the October Surp-Fries by his campaign, Donald spent the afternoon behind the counter, handing out meals and chatting with customers at the drive-thru. Campaign footage even showed him enthusiastically preparing Happy Meals. Over a thousand MAGA fans, nicknamed “Donald’s faithful,” crowded Street Road in Lower Southampton Township to catch a glimpse of the President-elect, as reported by the New York Post. Amid the excitement, Donald also seemed to relish the moment, declaring he’d happily return for another shift.