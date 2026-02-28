How Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Strong Bond Overcame an Unfortunate Marriage Tradition of the Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage is nothing short of a Cinderella story where a commoner becomes a princess. Though Kate’s family is more upper middle class than normal, there is still that element of a fairy tale intact in their union.

There is also the fact that the couple met each other in college and came closer naturally, which adds to their love story’s charm.

According to Vogue, the prince met Kate often on his way to class or randomly in the halls, leading to a close friendship. While reminiscing about their first meeting, William stated, “When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her… I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there.”

They moved to an off-campus apartment with other friends, from where the duo finally started going out. This was the sweet and romantic beginning of their relationship, which is still going strong after all these years.

However, it is not true that there were never any problems between the couple. In 2007, the pair broke up when William became conflicted over his future goals, and Kate wanted reassurance from her partner.

Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth II came as an unexpected ally for Kate and played a significant role in mending her relationship with William. She was sure Kate could be a great queen in the future, prompting her to advise William.

The book William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story by Russell Myers mentions, “The queen advised her grandson that the only certain path is the one supported by faith.”

Once William & Catherine were married and moved to KP, the Queen started extended “private tea invitation” at BP to her. Catherine who has a healthy respect and admiration for her majesty always made time for the privilege to learn from her and took her training to heart🔥6/15 pic.twitter.com/7K93FifmCb — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) May 29, 2023

After marriage, the couple went through many challenges, but their bond hardly ever faltered. Their marriage withstood the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a pillar of support for Kate, and even the fallout with Prince Harry.

Harry married Meghan Markle, and from then on, the rift between him and his brother William only grew.

Not only that – Harry even wrote a book, Spare, where he mentioned getting physical with his brother in an argument regarding Markle. Above all, it is the involvement of Prince Andrew with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that is testing William and Kate now.

Prince William attended the Diplomatic Corps Dinner sans Kate, not a whisper from the British media but if Prince Harry steps outside his home sans Meghan Markle they’re nearing divorce. It’s clear that William & Kate Middleton’s marriage is strained but H&M will do #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/ywFWnkbiYf — Carmella (@Sussex5525) November 23, 2024

There have also been countless divorce rumors that have alleged that the prince and the princess will break up soon. However, they appear to have managed to get past the curse of not having a happily married life that seems to follow the royal family.

William’s parents, King Charles and Princess Diana, could not survive happily together; however, William and Kate are breaking that tradition. They are showcasing that problems and controversies cannot affect a secure relationship.