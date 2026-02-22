Did Queen Elizabeth II Help Resolve Issues In Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Relationship?

A Royal marriage is not as rosy as it may seem from the outside. The Cinderella effect vanishes the moment duties, expectations, and public appearances become the norm.

Very few could have a decent personal life while maintaining a favorable public opinion. This is where Kate Middleton comes in, for she somewhat managed to do both, albeit with her own problems.

However, Kate definitely did not just succeed on her own. Apparently, the late Queen Elizabeth II played a crucial role in keeping her together with her grandson.

Undoubtedly, no one is more eligible to understand the qualities of a queen than Queen Elizabeth II, and she recognized that factor in Kate.

Once William & Catherine were married and moved to KP, the Queen started extended “private tea invitation” at BP to her. Catherine who has a healthy respect and admiration for her majesty always made time for the privilege to learn from her and took her training to heart🔥6/15 pic.twitter.com/7K93FifmCb — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) May 29, 2023

Thus, when she saw there might be some problems brewing between Prince William and Kate, she stepped in to ensure the future of the British monarchy. The book William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, by Russell Myers, mentioned her role in detail.

An excerpt from the book obtained by People states Queen Elizabeth II “could see [Kate] had all the qualities of a future Queen.” Thus, when a fallout happened between William and Kate in 2007, “The Queen advised her grandson that the only certain path is the one supported by faith.”

Queen Elizabeth II also greatly favored and helped Kate when she struggled with her new life as a royal. Kate reportedly had the habit of conversing more than necessary, which she slowly overcame.

The Queen made sure Kate was comfortable on such occasions. Once, when the princess had to handle an engagement without her partner, Queen Elizabeth II came to her rescue.

In an interview, as reported by Tyla, Kate revealed, “She[Queen Elizabeth] was very supportive…The fact she took the time to make sure that I was happy and looked after for that particular occasion, which probably in everything that she’s doing is a very small element, which just shows how caring she is, really.”

Though the Queen meddled in her son’s life as well, William’s situation turned out differently from King Charles. The prince and princess are still together after almost 15 years of marriage, and likely will remain so even in the future.

Prince William attended the Diplomatic Corps Dinner sans Kate, not a whisper from the British media but if Prince Harry steps outside his home sans Meghan Markle they’re nearing divorce. It’s clear that William & Kate Middleton’s marriage is strained but H&M will do #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/ywFWnkbiYf — Carmella (@Sussex5525) November 23, 2024

There are indeed numerous divorce rumors surrounding William and Kate, but there is hardly any concrete evidence to support that. Most of the time, it is the way the couple behaves in public or says a sentence or two that fuels this speculation.

There is also the fact that William hired Princess Diana’s divorce lawyer, giving a new direction to the whole theory. However, officially, the two are still going strong as a family, despite many problems coming their way.