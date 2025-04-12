A Royal Detail Displeased Queen Elizabeth at William and Kate’s Wedding—Here’s What It Was

It was the grand wedding everyone had talked about for years: on April 29, 2011, almost 37 million people from all over the globe tuned in to see Prince William and Kate Middleton tie the knot in a celebration that signaled a fresh chapter for the British Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth II looked thrilled, “practically skipping” with joy—as royal expert Andrew Morton described in his book The Queen (2022).

But not every detail was to Her Royal Highness’s liking. Based on a professional lip reader’s take for CBS News, the Queen made a single, notable remark that revealed she would have preferred a more modest carriage. Instead of the showy 1902 State Landau, she thought they should have chosen a smaller, more understated one. This little moment is quite telling, giving us a peek into the Queen’s strong feelings about tradition and personal taste, even on such a grand and public occasion.

Despite the public’s excitement and the Queen’s pleasure, which she shared with Prince Philip by saying, “Well, that was excellent, wasn’t it?” Queen Elizabeth II couldn’t help but mention the post-ceremony ride. As the young couple left Westminster Abbey, ready to begin their festive procession, she was heard saying, “I wanted them to take the smaller carriage,” according to the Daily Mail. Camilla, now the Queen Consort, replied gracefully, “It all went very well.”

This tiny exchange, noticed by someone who reads lips amidst all the pomp and circumstance, gives us a glimpse into the Queen’s feelings about how things should look for special occasions. It’s believed she might have liked the idea of the Glass Coach, a symbol of royal weddings used by many queens before her, for its more private and meaningful feel.

The carriage we’re talking about here is a real showstopper, the 1902 State Landau. This open horse-drawn beauty is the crown jewel in the royal collection. It was specifically designed for the coronation of King Edward VII. The sun was out on the day of that big event, so the splendor of the carriage was fully visible. Can you imagine? Gorgeous crimson satin everywhere, and six beautiful horses haul it along.

But the selection of this carriage was a shock to some, particularly in light of the Queen’s preference. There is also another carriage (the Glass Coach) that’s a total showstopper. It’s so luxurious that it was selected for Prince Charles and Princess Diana‘s wedding in 1981.

For Queen Elizabeth, the Glass Coach was not just a tradition but something dear to her heart. This lovely carriage had been a witness to her romance, driving her and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947. It also featured in the weddings of her children and their partners. When it was unable to be used on Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding due to bad weather, it seemed to the Queen like something was lacking from the continuity of the royal narrative that she holds so precious.

But the tale didn’t end there. Years down the line, on June 15, 2024, Kate got her special moment with the Glass Coach, along with her little ones, during Trooping the Colour. This move could have been her tribute to the legacy that the Queen had always kept close to her heart.

Although Kate’s wedding did not include the coach, the actual wedding day was a great success. The public talked about Kate’s stunning £250,000 Alexander McQueen wedding dress and romantic balcony kiss with William. It was a fairytale marriage that ushered in a new wave of love and affection for the Royal Family.

Even though the Queen’s remark on the carriage may have been a damper, it did not mar the celebrations.