Kate Middleton May Be the Style Icon, But Prince William Rules in This Royal Skill—His Secret Talent Revealed!

The British Monarchy is one of the most known and oldest monarchies in the world. The fascination towards kings, queens and princes is still alive and well because of them.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are among the most famous people in the world. Almost everyone knows about them. Therefore, a fascination towards them is very obvious. And they do not disappoint.

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, is a very public figure. He is usually engaged in several charitable activities. His royal stature and quiet demeanour on the international scene have made him famous among everyone. However, not many people are aware of his multilingualism. Despite being in the public eye all the time, only those who have paid attention to him properly would notice it.

He may have learnt these languages as part of his education. Yet, it’s his usage of these languages with people around him that is remarkable.

Prince William continued using British Sign Language to communicate with this gentleman in the public

It is believed that Prince William can speak French, Welsh, Gaelic, Spanish, German, and Swahili. French is the most common language most of the royals can say aside from English. During his various public outings, he can be seen conversing in French with people easily. Prince William also learnt French when he was a kid. He can still converse in it easily.

During official visits, Queen Elizabeth II frequently engaged in conversations in French because she was fluent in the language.

When Prince William was named Prince of Wales, he took lessons in Welsh. These lessons then came handy during public events. St. David’s Day is a national holiday in Wales.

Prince William speaking French

pic.twitter.com/xvWWoiS1E5 — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) May 4, 2023

During the celebrations, William gave a moving speech in Welsh in March 2025. His willingness to speak the language shows a great deal of respect for his role and the Welsh people’s culture, even though his proficiency isn’t native.

Similarly, William has spoken Scottish Gaelic on occasion. He makes it a point to do while visiting Scotland. Locals have praised him for his knowledge and language sensitivity.

He can also speak Spanish and German, at least in conversation. He most likely acquired these languages through education and exposure to diplomats.

June 21

William is fluent in French, German, Welsh, Gaelic, and Spanish and can even converse in Swahili- having taught himself. A good son, husband, father, and future King of the U.K.

Prince William has also tried to use language to communicate with people around the world. His efforts to learn languages were seen during the 2024 Earthshot Prize awards. The ceremony was held in Cape Town, South Africa. He spoke to guests in nine African languages, including Afrikaans, Yoruba, Swahili, and Zulu. Though these conversations were brief, they showcased his approach to international interaction. It also showed his willingness to respect other cultural traditions.

Prince William may not know any of these languages well, but his attempts to speak them with guests show his respect for the culture. These gestures are very diplomatically significant in today’s globalized society.

Prince William tries to speak Ukrainian — and the internet loves it A video of the Prince of Wales attempting to learn Ukrainian during his visit to Estonia has gone viral. No royal script. No polished speeches. Just an honest effort to connect with Ukrainians.

Prince William’s efforts in learning languages shows his desire to be able to communicate easily with his peers. His attitude towards monarchy is drastically different from that of his father and his grandmother. It may very well be the reason for his popularity among people everywhere.