Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Marriage Faces Renewed Scrutiny — Here’s Why the Rumors Won’t Fade

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over 14 years, having tied the knot in 2011. While the royal pair has been adored by many across the world, their marriage has not been immune to divorce rumors.

Despite having no basis in fact, speculation about a potential separation has intensified in recent years, largely driven by scrutiny of their public appearances and perceived gestures.

Although the couple remain united in their royal duties and family life, their marriage has frequently been marred by rumors of a dead romance.

One such moment that fueled the speculation further was Kate’s 2023 comment about Valentine’s Day, which led some to believe that Prince William is not particularly the romantic kind.

According to People, during a visit to a flower shop in Leeds, a florist told Middleton, “No doubt William will be buying you some red roses.” In response, the Princess said, “I don’t think he will.”

This five-word response came off as hopeless and showed that she does not expect much from her husband.

Are William and Kate already separated? Is the divorce pending? I honestly don’t believe Kate will ever leave William. She gave up her whole life for that title & crown. She chased that man for 10 years and he didn’t want her. He settled because no one else wanted that role. pic.twitter.com/HKmMt2rKwz — ᗩᑭᖇIᒪ ᗩ ᗷᖇOᗯᑎ✗❤︎ (@AprilABrown1) January 13, 2026



The couple seemed even more distant during the 2024 holiday season. Moreover, they have royal duties to tend to, so that may not leave much time for the romance.

This was followed by Kate’s cancer diagnosis in early 2024, which deeply affected the entire family, with William stepping in to care for both her and their children.

Kate Middleton’s cancer is in remission, and it should be all the more reason for Prince William to celebrate and be romantic, but he is set in his ways. The Prince even forgot to post a birthday wish for Kate on his social media account in 2026.

Last year William hired the late Princess Diana’s divorce lawyer and a few days ago, he hired a crisis manager. What is going on here? 🧐👀 And don’t say it has to do with Harry or the nonce Andrew. I think it has to do with William and Kate living separately. pic.twitter.com/NEW558t1S3 — ᗩᑭᖇIᒪ ᗩ ᗷᖇOᗯᑎ✗❤︎ (@AprilABrown1) January 13, 2026



However, Kate Middleton herself shared a sentimental birthday message as she turned 44 on January 9. Similar other incidents, like the time their children were seen being dropped off at Prince William’s place for what seemed like a long weekend, made many believe that the couple live separate lives

By hiring Princess Diana’s divorce lawyers and then going on to hire a PR crisis team, the couple has given more reason for people to believe the rumors. However, one may note that there is no official word on whether the couple is facing any issues.

Besides, they may be more of a private couple now, avoiding to show their romance online or in public. Therefore, rumors about their relationship remain just that: rumors.