Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Marriage Faces Renewed Scrutiny — Here’s Why the Rumors Won’t Fade

Published on: January 25, 2026 at 10:02 AM ET

Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage continues to be marred by rumors of a fading romance.

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William divorce rumors
A look into the speculation about Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage (Image Source: princeandprincessofwales/ Instagram)

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over 14 years, having tied the knot in 2011. While the royal pair has been adored by many across the world, their marriage has not been immune to divorce rumors. 

Despite having no basis in fact, speculation about a potential separation has intensified in recent years, largely driven by scrutiny of their public appearances and perceived gestures.

Although the couple remain united in their royal duties and family life, their marriage has frequently been marred by rumors of a dead romance.

One such moment that fueled the speculation further was Kate’s 2023 comment about Valentine’s Day, which led some to believe that Prince William is not particularly the romantic kind.

According to People, during a visit to a flower shop in Leeds, a florist told Middleton, “No doubt William will be buying you some red roses.” In response, the Princess said, “I don’t think he will.”

This five-word response came off as hopeless and showed that she does not expect much from her husband. 


The couple seemed even more distant during the 2024 holiday season. Moreover, they have royal duties to tend to, so that may not leave much time for the romance.

This was followed by Kate’s cancer diagnosis in early 2024, which deeply affected the entire family, with William stepping in to care for both her and their children.

Kate Middleton’s cancer is in remission, and it should be all the more reason for Prince William to celebrate and be romantic, but he is set in his ways. The Prince even forgot to post a birthday wish for Kate on his social media account in 2026.


However, Kate Middleton herself shared a sentimental birthday message as she turned 44 on January 9. Similar other incidents, like the time their children were seen being dropped off at Prince William’s place for what seemed like a long weekend, made many believe that the couple live separate lives

By hiring Princess Diana’s divorce lawyers and then going on to hire a PR crisis team, the couple has given more reason for people to believe the rumors. However, one may note that there is no official word on whether the couple is facing any issues.

Besides, they may be more of a private couple now, avoiding to show their romance online or in public. Therefore, rumors about their relationship remain just that: rumors.

