What Triggered the Prince William and Prince Harry Rift? New Biography Reveals Alleged Incident

The royal sibling feud between Prince Harry and Prince William is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about celebrity rivalries of this generation.

Over the years, people have tried to look for dots to pinpoint the origin of their rivalry, but failed to specify a reason. However, they do not have to keep guessing anymore. A new book has allegedly shared details on how the brothers developed bad blood for each other.

As per Russell Myers’ new book, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story (via Mirror), Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship took a massive dent when the former started dating Meghan Markle.

The reason is that the Suits actress garnered a lot of negative attention from the UK crowd. The author wrote, “Meghan became a target on social media owing to her biracial heritage, and Harry demanded that action be taken.”

Though Harry made constant efforts to provide her protection, his requests were denied. In spite of making repeated pleas to his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, they turned down his request.

The Duke of Sussex was informed that security could be provided to her only after they had taken their vows together.

In #HarryandMeghanNetflix Prince Harry says that William lied & added his name to a statement from Kensington Palace that William wasn’t a bully.

What’s even worse, is that when Harry released a statement calling out the racist treatment of Meghan Markle, Will briefed against him pic.twitter.com/WeAj26PHkI — Alexis is sowing discord in the West (@ArchewellBaby) December 18, 2022

To make matters worse, the author claimed that Prince William had allegedly told his sibling that he could not be a part of the crisis. A disappointed Prince Harry felt the rules were not fair, because Princess Catherine was treated differently by the Royal family.

The book mentioned, “Harry was well aware that Catherine had not only received unofficial guidance from the palace when merely his brother’s girlfriend, but that she had also qualified for round-the-clock protection as soon as they became engaged.”

The royal expert’s book did not pinpoint a single incident that added to their already heated feud. However, Russell Myers believes that Williams’ refusal to have his brother’s back when he needed him the most was the breaking point.

The author wrote, “Prince Charles’s decision was final, though, and William’s subsequent unwillingness to help sparked a row that ignited a long-running and ugly feud.”

There were no friends of Prince Harry telling the media anything. It’s always the palaces at the direction of Charles and William. I don’t know when Charles, Willy, Camilla & Kate became Harry’s friends. The RF keeps their onesided feud w/ H&M going just to appease the media. pic.twitter.com/vtvJu7Dlug — Carmella (@Sussex5525) January 19, 2026

Amid questions surrounding the unfair rule, William’s refusal for help allegedly kickstarted the royal sibling feud. The wound was so deep that the siblings continued their beef, even after Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle.

An insider close to the royal family told Russell Myers that Prince Harry believed that he had lost his brother. He became “paranoid, angry, obsessive and firmly rooted in the past.”

The source added, “There’s no doubt, at that time at least, there was a lot of love and support available for Harry.”

The insider mentioned that the Prince of Wales had suggested his brother take things slow with the With Love, Meghan star. However, he did had a positive opinion of her, and he was genuinely happy for his brother and wanted the best for him.