Prince Harry Might Be Able to Reunite With the Royal Family if He Apologizes to Prince William

The scandalous rift between the two royal brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William, is nothing new to the masses. Things have not been great between them, but reports suggest there is a legitimate way that Harry might be able to bridge the gap.

Ever since 2025, Harry has tried to reconcile with his father, King Charles. As OK! Magazine stated that their issues arguably faded after they met each other last time, in London. Harry has also talked positively about his father, wanting to focus on him.

Not only that, but Harry has allegedly professed his wish for his father to visit his children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet. However, though this scenario is very much a possibility, reports suggest a reconciliation might be hard with Prince William in the picture.

The relationship between the brothers gradually worsened ever since Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle. But things got worse when Harry aired the dirty laundry in his memoir Spare.

In his book, Prince Harry reveals that one argument with Prince William over Meghan Markle became physical, and William pushed Harry to the ground. https://t.co/pg1gPEJpyd pic.twitter.com/sWRR6JnnxB — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 9, 2023

Here, Harry detailed his physical fight with William, claiming that the latter had attacked him during an argument regarding Meghan. Some hoped that Kate Middleton would come to save their almost severed bond, but even that might not happen anymore.

A source close to Kate claimed, “For years, Kate made a real effort behind the scenes to protect Harry and keep faith that the situation between him and William could eventually be healed.”

Yet, now she is at her limit as well. “She stayed hopeful far longer than most people would have, but now she feels emotionally exhausted by the stalemate and believes she has reached the limit of what she can reasonably give without seeing any progress in return,” the source further added.

For the past 3 years, “sources” working with the British press have been telling the public that Prince William was the “key obstacle“ preventing KC and Harry’s reconciliation; that somehow William HAD to forgive Harry and reconcile BEFORE KC could reconcile with his son🥱… pic.twitter.com/vp6OPNuFEu — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) September 13, 2025



This does not mean there is no hope left at all. The insider asserted that even Kate agrees that everything can be solved only if Harry realizes the his actions.

“In Kate’s eyes, the path forward has always been very clear…She believes the entire dynamic could shift if Harry were willing to swallow his pride, reach out directly to William, and offer a sincere apology.”

Apparently, “To her, that single gesture would have the power to unlock everything that has been frozen for so long.” Previously, another source close to William revealed that the prince is ready to let Harry back into the family, but without Meghan.

They proclaimed, “It’s safe to say that William blames Meghan for being responsible. He’ll never forgive her.”