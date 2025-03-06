How Much Karoline Leavitt Earns as Donald Trump’s Press Secretary? Her WHOPPING Net Worth Will Shock You!

Donald Trump shares a love-hate relationship with the press and media. He loves right-wing media and hates the left. In the middle of this relationship, holding the fort is usually his press secretary. From Sean Spicer to Kayleigh McEnany, there have been all kinds of press secretaries with one thing in common. All are Trump sycophants.

Karoline Leavitt is on the long list of these press secretaries. She is the youngest ever press secretary at 27, beating the earlier placeholder, Ron Ziegler. Ron came to stand behind the podium at 29.

In her short stint at the White House for Donald Trump’s second term, Karoline Leavitt has intrigued people. With her bold face, tackling trolls about her marriage with Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior, Karoline Leavitt sure knows how to make headlines.

The job of press secretary is not easy. It involves facing and fielding some of the most brutal attacks and questions from the media. One must be brave, experienced, and, of course, well paid to do this job.

Also, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt only earns US $180,000 a year (€175k). Would this lot even get out of bed over here for that? https://t.co/DcV6HFKxf1 pic.twitter.com/F5gj6sQ3g3 — nwl (@nwl88444048) February 2, 2025

Karoline Leavitt has not yet revealed her paycheck. However, it is assumed that Karoline Leavitt receives $180,000 annually. This is estimated based on the annual salary of Karine Jean-Pierre, Joe Biden‘s press secretary.

In addition to this annual salary, Karoline Leavitt is estimated to have a net worth of $6 million. These numbers are based on the ones shared on the Times of India.

Aside from this, Nicholas Riccio is also a wealthy man. Nicholas has a multi-million dollar real estate enterprise. Realtor Dot Com says the New Hampshire native turned dilapidated waterfront properties in Hampton Beach, an hour from Boston, into resort getaways.

In addition, he established Riccio Enterprises LLC and currently owns one rental property in West Virginia and nine in New Hampshire.

Inside Karoline Leavitt, 27, and husband 59-year-old husband Nicholas Riccio’s combined net worth – The Mirror US https://t.co/fRCLzcXjfF — OWENTweets (@OWENTweets3) February 5, 2025

Karoline Leavitt is one of the most loyal Trump employees. She came back to work 3 days after giving birth to the couple’s first child, a son.

She had planned to take maternity leave, but three days after giving birth, the 27-year-old went back to work after seeing an assassination attempt on Trump live on television.

Regarding witnessing Trump being shot at, Karoline remarked, “I had just brought my newborn, my three-day-old baby home from the hospital. She added that she looked at my husband and said she needed to return to work.

Trump’s White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt began juggling job duties, and motherhood, just days after giving birth https://t.co/g8fZNIyjKW pic.twitter.com/wOJnl61Zix — New York Post (@nypost) February 16, 2025

Over almost 50 days in office, Karoline Leavitt has defended the President’s stand on deportation and his faith in Elon Musk. Karoline has also stood before the world media and called DOGE an efficient committee. She has also defended Musk’s and Trump’s decision to cut several governmental fundings.

Karoline Leavitt is typical of female staffers in Trump’s orbit. She is a white Christian woman with blonde hair and a large cross hanging from her neck. However, the capacity to lie in the face of the truth makes her typical of Trump’s staffer.