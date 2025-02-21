Karoline Leavitt Caught in Crossfire After Trump’s ‘Bet’ on Canada Falls Apart

Donald Trump’s current press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is the youngest one to serve the White House. However, her age does not stop her from working diligently besides Trump and that often involves keeping up with the absurd and false claims that the President makes.

Previously, Leavitt had encouraged and supported Trump’s false claims regarding his helping in the LA Wildfire situation. Leavitt’s behavior and unflinching support of Trump had compelled Jimmy Kimmel to call her “worse than Sean Spicer,” who was Trump’s first press secretary during 2017.

Recently, Leavitt has again found herself in a rather embarrassing situation because of mindlessly following Trump’s words. As it is already known, the relationship between America and Canada is getting worse by the day and Trump has even gone ahead to claim that he is considering making Canada the 51st state. This made the already tense situation even worse and Trudeau had to address this comment.

Moreover, given the importance of the game and Trump’s previous comments on Canada, Bill Guerin, the US general manager had said, “We would love it if President Trump was in attendance. We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff. Listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can.”

Now, Leavitt took Trump’s comments quite seriously and before the recent hockey game that took place between America and Canada, she said, “looked forward to watching the game tonight — and we look forward to the United States beating our soon-to-be 51st state, Canada.”

The comment made her faith in Trump evident and unfortunately for her, Canada won the game. This led to the Canadian fans enjoying the victory even more because the game was clearly not just a game for either of the nations.

Trudeau also made a good use of the situation as he posted a simple message on X that said, “You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game.” These battles of words between the two countries indicate how deeply impacted their relationship is and what Leavitt said only made things worse.

It should be noted here that besides Trump, JD Vance also joined in to take digs at Canada before the game, saying, “We’d like you to kick Canada’s asses again because you don’t boo the United States of America. And to Canada, if you don’t win, the tariffs are going even higher!”

Moreover, there are also rumors, coming from sources close to the President that mention how Trump apparently had put a “bet” on the game to decide whether or not America should push for making Canada the 51st state as it is something that Trump is quite serious about.

While the whole situation is quite grim and not really ideal, Karoline Leavitt seems to be having the worst of it right now because what she had said remains publicly available. She won’t be able to deny her words and she will probably go ahead without talking about the game and its results.