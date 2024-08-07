How Kamala Harris' Potential Victory in November Could Redefine the Role of FLOTUS

After President Joe Biden exited the 2024 election race, Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as the Democratic Party’s leading candidate for the presidency. With her campaign now in full swing and Tim Walz announced as her running mate, Harris is moving ahead with unwavering dedication. Nevertheless, in her journey, she has been questioned at every turn. One big question is about the role of the FLOTUS if Harris wins in November. This might be the first time that the position will not be occupied by a woman, according to Newsweek.

If Harris clinches the victory this November, her husband, Doug Emhoff, would make history as the nation’s first 'First Gentleman.' Emhoff has already worked as the very first 'Second Gentleman' of the United States. Associate Professor of American History at the University of Nottingham, Christopher Phelps, said, "He would be First Gentleman. Despite dozens of countries having had a woman as head of state or government, starting with Sri Lanka in 1960, the United States has never yet had a woman president."

"The role of the President's male spouse would, therefore, be something new in the aftermath of what is otherwise a very long line of First Ladies dating back to Martha Washington," he added. Phelps further said, "Emhoff has already been in training for this role in his four years with Harris supporting her vice presidential role. Somewhat like the royals in the UK, the function of a First Gentleman would be ceremonial and charitable. Typically, the spouse of the President picks a signature issue or two, but often not especially controversial ones—as when Michelle Obama picked healthy food choices as one of hers. "How Emhoff would chart all that would be intriguing to see."

Meanwhile, several internet users gave their opinion regarding this as one X user wrote, "I just realized that if Kamala Harris were to become president, that would mean Doug Emhoff would become America's First Gentlemen or FGOTUS and that seems...like an unfortunate abbreviation." Another person with a similar opinion said, "Somehow "FGOTUS" just doesn't roll off the tongue when saying it, but I will adapt when First Gentleman Emhoff and Madam President Harris move into the White House next year."

Emhoff has long been advocating for his wife and the Biden administration's achievements. Now that Harris is in the race for the presidential election, his support has intensified as he supports her campaign with full force. Talking about President Biden stepping down, Emhoff said, “It happened so suddenly, the change, we haven’t had time to really reflect on the history.” Praising her wife, he said, “She’s been vice president for almost four years, she’s been in the Oval Office, the Situation Room, she’s been on the world stage. This is a Kamala Harris who is ready to lead us,” as reported by ABC News.