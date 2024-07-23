Kamala Harris' Husband Douglas Says 'They Are Not Vice President and Second Gentleman' When Together

Kamala Harris is on her way to make history again if she gets officially nominated by the Democrats as the frontrunner to face-off Donald Trump in the presidential elections. The Vice President leads a hectic life however, makes it a case that she gives her family enough attention amid all the political developments.

In an exclusive word with People, VP Harris disclosed the dynamics she shares with her husband Douglas Emhoff, and her family. Emhoff who is the first Jewish person to be counted among the big four in the White House revealed, how the duo end and start their day on a daily basis. "We try to approach those moments as husband and wife, not vice president and second gentleman," Emhoff said. Adding on the second gentleman shared, "It’s really our time to be a couple. The morning check-in is a little more procedural: ‘Where are you today? Love you too. Have a great day.’ But to the extent we’re able to have that connection at night, it’s really couple time: time talking about kids, family and very little about the workings of our days."

Harris' family includes two stepkids, Cole and Elle. Speaking on her relationship with them, the first woman Vice President of the USA expressed, that she takes pride in the title “Momala” they gave her. "It’s the name the kids gave me, and I wear it proudly," she said. Sharing the sweetest moment she shared with her family recently she said, "I am my happiest self when generations in my family are getting together and I’m cooking. Recently for the wedding weekend, my baby nieces, my husband gets up early and does his coffee and whatever, and they just came running in my room and then jumped in bed with me, and we just talked and laughed."

Also sharing her interest in music, the presumptive candidate for the upcoming polls who got endorsed by President Joe Biden disclosed the most sought-after event she attended. The pair's date night in Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert at FedExField in Landover, Maryland last year made headlines for the gaudy outfits they donned according to WWD. Harris sported a golden top with white wide pants paired with pointy silver heels while, Emhoff made a statement in a white shirt, black blazer, and pants with navy blue sneakers. The VP also posted a picture of the two thanking the Single Ladies hitmaker. "Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!" she captioned the picture.

Calling Break My Soul her favorite song by Beyoncé she said, "I just love that song. I play it all the time. I think it’s one of the anthems for women . . . when [Beyoncé says] ‘you,’ you could be life, you could be a person, you could be a situation. You will not break my soul. I can endure." Indeed that's a unique aspect of the incumbent Vice President and active politician Harris' life!