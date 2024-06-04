'The View' Co-host Sunny Hostin Warns Biden About Removing Kamala Harris as His Vice President

The View co-host, Sunny Hostin, issued a stern warning to President Joe Biden on Thursday, cautioning him against removing Vice President Kamala Harris from the ticket for the 2024 election. Hostin argued that such a move could cost Biden the crucial support of Black voters. As per Yahoo! Sports, Hostin's comments came in light of an interview by Senator Nancy Pelosi on CNN, during which she was twice asked by Anderson Cooper if she believed Harris was the best running mate for Biden in the upcoming 2024 election. Pelosi responded diplomatically, stating, "He thinks so, and that’s what matters." Reflecting on the same, Harris praised him for being 'politically astute'.

Highlighting the significant role Black voters played in Biden's 2020 victory, Hostin emphasized the importance of Harris's presence on the ticket. "In 2020, Biden earned 91% of the Black vote," she pointed out. "Black people will come out and support him again — if Kamala Harris is his running mate." Hostin's warning to Biden was direct. "I would be very careful, President Biden, about getting rid of Kamala Harris," she stated bluntly. "Because we will not support you. We will not vote for you."

According to The Wrap, co-host Whoopi Goldberg, however, noted that there had been no real indication that Biden was considering dropping Harris. "It's virtually never happened to any VP," Goldberg remarked. Alyssa Farah Griffin, also echoed this sentiment, dismissing it as 'Washington speculation'. Despite the reassurances from her co-hosts, Hostin stood firm on her position. "If Biden gets rid of Kamala Harris and inserts someone else, he will lose the Black vote," she reiterated. Griffin questioned whether Hostin's prediction would hold even if Biden selected another Black woman as his running mate. Hostin was unequivocal. "We are not interchangeable," she replied.

Co-host Joy Behar attempted to counter Hostin's argument. "I don’t want to white-splain, but you might be underestimating the Black community voter," Behar said. Hostin immediately shut down Behar's comment, underscoring the specificity and depth of her point. The debate reflected the ongoing concerns within the Democratic Party about maintaining strong support from Black voters, a demographic that proved pivotal in the 2020 election. The continued presence of Harris, the first Black and South Asian woman to serve as Vice President, has been seen as a significant factor in galvanizing this voter base, as per Fox News.

Pelosi’s comments on CNN did little to quell the speculation about Harris’s future on the ticket. By affirming that Biden believes in Harris as the best choice and praising her political skills, Pelosi aimed to reassure the public of the administration’s unity. However, the lack of a definitive personal endorsement from Pelosi left room for further debate and interpretation.