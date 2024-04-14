How Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Supported the Trans Community Against Former Mentor J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling recently made it clear she wouldn't forgive Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, even if they apologize for their support of the trans community. In response to the release of a study about NHS England's gender services for children and adolescents, Rowling indirectly attacked Watson and Radcliffe on social media on Wednesday night.

The gender-critical author took to X to criticize celebrities and asserted, "Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single-sex spaces." Meanwhile, in recent years, neither Radcliffe nor Watson have publicly condemned Rowling over her remarks and have instead been careful not to name the writer when voicing their activism and support for the LGBTQAI+ community. This discretion many allege is in consideration of their once mentor who had provided them the break in the acting world.

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

After previously brushing off liking transphobic tweets as accidental 'senior moments', Rowling labeled herself as a 'gender-critical' feminist back in 2020. In June 2020, Rowling famously retweeted an op-ed piece that used the term 'people who menstruate', as per The Mirror. In response to the tweet that garnered immediate backlash, Radcliffe opined, "I realize that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now."

Over the last four years, Hilary Cass has conducted the most robust review of the medical evidence for transitioning children that's ever been conducted. Mere hours after it was released to the press and public, committed ideologues are doubling down. 1/6 https://t.co/J4fA4JYgkC — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 10, 2024



He added, "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I…It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm." Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, also made a statement. She tweeted, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are."

It remains yet to be seen if Rowling's unwavering position will further sour her rapport with Watson and Radcliffe or if there is still hope for them to mend their differences. Meanwhile, Rowling's remarks continue to infuriate the trans community who had grown up having loved her books. Despite the backlash, Rowling's long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. remains intact. The Harry Potter universe will be revived as a TV series for Max. Warner Bros plans to release the first season of the series by 2026, as per The Hollywood Reporter.