House Republican Reveals Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fundraising Intentions Amid Speakership Drama

The House of Representatives witnessed another episode of internal strife and discord as Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina revealed a text message he received from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, highlighting her intention to fundraise amid the ongoing speakership drama.

The recent turmoil unraveled after the House passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill, with Speaker Mike Johnson at the center of attention. The bill accumulated more support from Democrats than Republicans, nudging dissatisfaction among some Republican members including Greene.

During an interview on Rob Schmitt Tonight, Rep. Murphy expressed, “If you step back and look, we are in divided government. And we have some individuals that just don’t seem to get it. You know, I have a great relationship with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Her office is right next to mine. But you know, we can’t get 100% of what we want.”

Murphy further added, “This was an asinine thing pushed forth by Matt Gaetz because he had a rift with McCarthy. Also, just sadly enough, I just got a text not 30 minutes ago, saying– from Marjorie saying, I’m wanting to raise money on this. Matt Gaetz raised money the whole week or the whole time he was creating chaos. This is not what it’s supposed to be. This is not what adults in the room do.” as reported by Mediaite.

Greene is not in favor of the sweeping package, which encompassed six spending bills, and urged Johnson not to prompt the legislation for a vote. Greene said, "I'm not saying that it won't happen in two weeks or it won't happen in a month or who knows when, but I am saying the clock has started. It's time for our conference to choose a new speaker. Republicans had the power of the purse. This was our power. This was our leverage. This was our chance to secure the border, and he didn't do it."

Greene blamed Johnson for not keeping his promises to Republican lawmakers and slammed him for breaking a conference rule that gives lawmakers 72 hours to review legislation before voting. Greene exclaimed, "We need real leaders that know how to fight, that know how to walk in a room and don't get rolled by the deep state and don't get rolled by the Democrats and don't get rolled into doing whatever it takes to maintain that power and position. We need a speaker of the House that actually represents the people. We need a new speaker." as reported by CBS News.

"I don't think that the American people, Republican voters across the country, want to see a Republican speaker that's held in place by Democrats. This is not exactly what people want." Greene concluded. Despite Greene's intentions to challenge Johnson's leadership, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise expressed confidence that Johnson would not be removed as speaker.