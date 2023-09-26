Former President Donald Trump has called for a government shutdown, defying the norm that such an act would invariably harm the political party in charge. His motivation is to portray President Joe Biden as inept and to advance his own political goals.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

This latest development comes as Congress approaches a vital September 30 deadline to enact a government funding package, but partisan divides within the Republican Party threaten to push the country into a government shutdown situation, reports The Hill.

Trump's attitude on the matter, which he expressed on his social media platform Truth Social, has produced a rift within the Republican Party and sparked a nationwide debate about the implications of such a dramatic move.

This is insanity.



​'Republicans lost big': Trump demands shutdown of the government to make Biden look bad https://t.co/FZkyNx3a8Z — LillianRussell (@Rus74017Lillian) September 25, 2023

"The Republicans lost big on the Debt Ceiling, got NOTHING, and now are worried that they will be blamed for the Budget Shutdown. Wrong. Whoever is President will be blamed, in this case, Crooked (as Hell!) Joe Biden." Trump wrote, reports Raw Story. "Our Country is being systematically destroyed by the Radical Left Marxists, Fascists, and Thugs - The Democrats. Unless you get everything, shut it down! Close the Border, stop the Weaponization of 'Justice,' and End Election Interference - We must have honest elections."

Trump stated, "It’s time Republicans learned how to fight! Are you listening to Mitch McConnell, the weakest, dumbest, and most conflicted 'Leader' in U.S. Senate history? HE’S ALREADY GIVEN THE DEMOCRATS EVERYTHING, THEY CAN’T BELIEVE HOW LUCKY THEY GOT. WE NEED NEW AND REAL, REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP IN THE UNITED STATES SENATE, NOT A CLONE OF MITCH, & WE NEED IT NOW!!!"

Trump’s on an emotional bender this weekend. https://t.co/J4iMBSy3eb — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 25, 2023

The former president's call for a government shutdown has elicited conflicting reactions from Republicans. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has expressed his displeasure, underlining that a government shutdown will only strengthen Democrats and hinder issues such as border security and troop funding in an interview with Fox News, per NBC News.

McCarthy said, "I think we’re much stronger when we stay open. I don’t understand how not paying the troops and not paying our border agents ... what we’re trying to do is secure our border. That would be a part of funding the government, would be securing the border.”

This is totally a sane and normal thing that you want someone who has access to nuclear weapons to say: pic.twitter.com/RwD1nar4RK — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) September 25, 2023

McCarthy's position reflects the widely held belief that shutdowns are politically self-defeating and frequently result in public relations disasters for the party responsible. The experiences of previous government shutdowns, particularly Trump's 35-day shutdown in 2018-2019, have illustrated the political risks involved.

Trump's support for far-right GOP legislators who advocate a government shutdown has heightened the discussion within the Republican Party. Furthermore, Trump took a swing at Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who has backed bipartisan attempts in the Senate to fund the government, as the "weakest, dumbest, and most conflicted 'Leader'". McConnell, who has dealt with previous government shutdowns in 1995-96, 2013, and 2018-19, has cautioned that they are politically damaging to Republicans.

