Hillary Clinton Slams Trump’s ‘Obsession,’ Claims It ‘Broke Something’ in Him

Hillary Clinton, who is scheduled to testify before a congressional committee to defend her involvement in the Epstein files, appeared for an exclusive interview with the BBC. The former U.S. Secretary of State was in Berlin to attend the annual World Forum.

Hillary Clinton will testify on Feb. 26, and Bill Clinton will appear the next day. While discussing the president’s changed demeanor, the politician said that his 2020 election loss is to blame.

“When he lost in 2020, I think it broke something in him,” she opined.

She added that he struggled to come to terms with his defeat and the 2021 attack in Washington by Trump supporters, who attempted to stage a coup, was organized by him because of the same reason.

Watching Hillary Clinton on BBC deny any serious Clinton–Epstein connection was something else. Apparently, when Bill Clinton flew around with Jeffrey Epstein, it was all just “charitable work.” Right. Because nothing says “philanthropy” like private jets, secret islands, and… pic.twitter.com/ePOQ00zhiP — ɱąƖıƙყɛɛ © (@MaLiKyEEsWoRlD) February 17, 2026

​Hillary pointed out that either President Trump is still not completely healed or he has become obsessed to the point of no return.

“I think he could not believe that he had been turned out, which is why he instigated the attack on our Capitol and why, to this day, he denies the facts of that election.”

“I don’t know whether it was some psychic wound that he cannot heal or whether he physically and mentally has become so obsessed that he can’t really live in the truth based on evidence. I don’t know the answer,” she continued.

The BBC interview with Hillary Clinton on Jeffrey Epstein is peak unintentional comedy—straight out of a Christopher Guest mockumentary where the subject thinks they’re nailing it, but everyone’s just staring in disbelief.

Interviewer: “Any links to Epstein or Maxwell?”

Hillary:… pic.twitter.com/j4GCTUeuUe — Papageorgio (@gecffmn) February 17, 2026

​She also stated that he has changed a lot in the last 10 years, citing differences in how he talks and behaves.

“We speculate about it a lot, because his language, his physical behavior, there are things going on with him that are very different than they were 10 years ago,” she concluded.

The highlight of the interview was Hillary Clinton’s criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files. Hillary Clinton accused the Trump administration of a “cover-up” over the millions of pages of documents related to the late s– offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Clintons’ names appear a significant number of times in the recently released files.

“Get the files out. They are slow-walking it,” she said in response to the White House, which insisted that Trump had done “more for the victims than Democrats ever have.”

She announced that the Clintons are not afraid to testify and have demanded that the hearings be held in public.

“I think everybody should testify who is asked to testify…We have nothing to hide. We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant.”