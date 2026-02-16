Hillary Clinton Admits Continued Dislike of Donald Trump in Heated Debate With Czech Politician

Former First Lady and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton is continuing her long feud with President Donald Trump, reiterating that she dislikes Trump and believes he is harming the United States.

Clinton appeared on a panel at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, where she and Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka began sparring over Trump. As the two argued and tried talking over one another, Clinton said that Trump has “betrayed the West.”

“He’s betrayed human values,” Clinton said. “He’s betrayed the NATO charter, the Atlantic Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. … None of us in this room, including all of us on this panel, would choose to live under a regime that was so unaccountable that it could act with impunity the way that [Vladimir] Putin does, except that is who Trump is modeling himself after.”

Later during their conversation, Macinka quipped, “I think you really don’t like him.”

Czech Republic politician Petr Macinka

“You know, that is absolutely true,” Clinton replied. “But not only do I not like him, but I don’t like what he’s actually doing to the United States and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think there is something good that will come of it.”

The two then clashed over changes to American society, with Macinka specifically referencing cancel culture.

“Well, what Trump is doing in America, I think that it is a reaction,” Macinka said. “Reaction for some policies that really went too far, too far from the regular people.”

Trump had not addressed Clinton’s comments as of Monday morning.

The Clinton-Trump feud stretches back well over a decade, with the bad blood ramping up when they faced off during the 2016 election. The two went head-to-head in tension-filled presidential debates that lacked the typical respectful camaraderie normally seen between nominees.

Hillary Clinton sparred with Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka after he argued that President Trump was responding to policies he believed had gone "too far."

Unsurprisingly, the tensions have persisted in recent years. While speaking at a November 2025 event, Clinton heard a fire alarm and said she hoped it was instead a notification that Trump was no longer president.

“When a fire announcement interrupts the event… you might find yourself daydreaming about a ‘Goodbye Trump,’” Clinton wrote on X.

Although Trump turns 80 in June, there is no indication that he intends to step down before his term expires in 2028. While Trump has hinted that he would like to run for re-election, he would currently be ineligible under the Constitution, as a third term is not permitted.

Vice President JD Vance, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are among the names suggested as possible GOP candidates for 2028. DeSantis and Ramaswamy withdrew during the 2024 primaries. Rubio ran in 2016 while a senator from Florida, but later withdrew and endorsed Trump.