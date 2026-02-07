Bill Clinton Challenges Republicans for On-Camera Hearing in Epstein Probe — “This Is Not Fact-Finding”

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton recently challenged the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, urging that his testimony be public.

For context, Clinton made a series of posts on his X handle on February 7, 2026, claiming that he had called for the “full release of the Epstein files,” and had “provided a sworn statement of what I know.”

He also claimed that “just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee,” but added that “it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee.”

I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 6, 2026

The 42nd U.S. President further mentioned that Committee Chairman James Comer “wants cameras, but only behind closed doors” during the investigation, arguing that it would only benefit “partisan interests,” and called it “pure politics.”

“Who benefits from this arrangement? It’s not Epstein’s victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth,” wrote the former president.

Describing the closed-door probe as a “kangaroo court,” Clinton, in a follow-up post, added, “I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared. If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about.”

The former U.S. President’s spouse, Hillary Clinton, echoed similar remarks in a post shared on February 5. Tagging Comer, Hillary called for a public hearing in the House Oversight Committee’s Epstein investigation.

“For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath. They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction,” she wrote.

“So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there,” the former First Lady added.

For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath. They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2026

In response to her remarks, the same day, the GOP Oversight Committee criticised the Clintons on their X handle for going to “try to spin the facts,” confirming that “On Tuesday, at the eleventh hour, their lawyers, Jonathan Skladany and Ashley Callen, said their clients accepted the terms of the depositions.”

“These terms are no different than any other deposition we have held on this case—even with Republicans like former AG Bill Barr and Secretary Alex Acosta,” they added.

“Then they pretended that we were moving the goalpost when they received, along with the subpoenas, the House deposition guidance that explicitly mentions video recordings,” they added.

The statement continued, “We are not going to debate the meaning of the word “is.” We are going to get answers for the American people. The full truth.”

According to ABC News, both Hillary and Bill Clinton had previously resisted depositions in the Epstein matter, but agreed earlier this week after the House Oversight Committee threatened contempt of Congress. Hillary is set to testify on February 26, and her husband the following day.

For the unversed, Clinton’s statement came after millions of documents related to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein released by the Department of Justice featured him in multiple photos, court filings, and flight logs.