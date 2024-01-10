Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin 'Clashed' on 'The View' While Discussing Joe Biden

Agree to disagree, The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin couldn't see eye-to-eye while discussing pro-Palestine protesters interrupting Joe Biden's church speech. The women panelists briefly got into a heated debate, with the comedian condemning and the lawyer defending.

The segment opened up where the all-women panelists discussed the 81-year-old's church speech and the Republican Nikki Haley's response to the Democrat about civil war and racism. On Monday, January 9, 2024, the 46th president of the United States warned people of his predecessor Donald Trump's "extremist" agenda, per Decider.

The fellow hosts added their viewpoints, discussing policies and what they believe to be the major threats to America in the upcoming years. Somehow, the conversation drifted by Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Goldberg denounced what pro-Palestine protesters did during the president's church address in Charleston.

HALEY TO BIDEN: DON’T LECTURE ME ON CIVIL WAR: After Pres. Biden visited the church in Charleston where nine Black parishioners were killed by a white supremacist, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on GOP candidate Nikki Haley's comments to Biden. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/1zuN1s78fI — The View (@TheView) January 9, 2024

Griffin said, "I thought it was an important speech. This is a very kind of sacred ground, but Joe Biden was broken up by 'Free-Palestine' protesters who tried to shut down the event." In response, the 68-year-old condemned, "I am sorry; it was wrong. I am sorry! You know, people were murdered in that church."

However, she clarified, "I get the protest; I understand it. But you need to read the room. That was the wrong room to go protesting in. You cannot do that." Co-host Sara Haines chimed in, "It scared people in that church." When it came to Hostin, she partly agreed and partly disagreed.

The 55-year-old attorney defended, "While I agree that perhaps that was not the right moment, I think it is something that President Biden and his administration must address," adding, Because if you look at..." before she could continue, Goldberg interrupted her.

"Listen, they are addressing it. I'm just saying, in that church, at that time..." Hostin reassured the comedian, "No, I agree with that." But the Sister Act star refused to budge and argued, "I get making it impossible for us to travel, you know, in the tunnels. I get all of that because I couldn't get home yesterday."

A group of protesters shouted "Ceasefire Now" during Biden's pilgrimage to a church in Charleston, South Carolina, where he appealed to black voters to save America from his political rival and Republican, Trump. The Democrat gave a speech in the Mother Emanuel AME Church, a historically black church in Charleston, per Daily Mail.

However, due to the chaos, nine people were killed after a gunman opened fire, chanting, "If you care about the lives lost here, you should honor the lives lost and call for a ceasefire in Palestine,' one protester yelled, setting off a repeated chant of 'ceasefire now.'" The crowd consistently yelled, "Four more years," which lasted for about 45 seconds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

Hostin agreed once again, assuring Goldberg, "Exactly," but she also made her point, "But one of the things is, there's this stark divide among young voters on the Israel-Hamas war." The comedian wasn't satisfied with the lawyer. Meanwhile, moderator Joy Behar retorted, "I don't believe that."

But, Hostin continued, "And the voting block who supported Biden in 2020 over climate change says that the war in Gaza is an environmental justice issue, and they're gonna abandon Biden over it."

