Here's Why This Publication Blurred Georgina Rodriguez's Curves in Cristiano Ronaldo's Family Photo

Although retouching and airbrushing of celebrities regularly appear on glossy magazine covers, censoring someone's curves is a novel experience for celebrities and their fans.

But judging by the way the image desk of a significant national Iranian Persian newspaper- Hamshahri, entirely edited out Cristiano Ronaldo's long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez's butt from the photo.

Georgina Rodriguez's curvy rear is censored by prudish Iranian regime publication in Cristiano Ronaldo's family birthday snap https://t.co/iFBh7RHZLh pic.twitter.com/j4c61Dz6e3 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 16, 2024

Since the photo was not the typical type to be censored, this decision is receiving a lot of backlash. After his birthday on February 5, Ronaldo posted a nice family photo on social media, but it wasn't any explicit swimsuit image for all the drama. The iconic football star celebrated his 39th journey around the sun with cake and candles in a few photos he posted to Instagram. The photos showed him embracing his loved ones.

He smiled and held Georgina and his youngest child, Bella, together with three of his older kids. In the photo, Ronaldo's girlfriend wore a figure-hugging black dress and her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun. "Grateful to spend my 39th birthday the best way possible: with my family and back on the training pitch. Thank you all for the warm messages," the legendary footballer wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

However, Georgina's butt was digitally removed before printing, so the picture looked quite different when it was published in the Hamshahri newspaper. Furthermore, they didn't even do a decent job of it—instead of leaving her derrière in place, they gave her an extremely flat rear, which made the model appear to have terrible posture in the photo.

Online rumors indicate that the blatant editing may have been influenced by strict regulations on women's attire in places like Saudi Arabia, where the family relocated last year. Women are forced to wear veils and loose-fitting clothing that covers everything save their faces and hands, much like in Iran and many other countries. After Ronaldo signed with Al Nassr, he and his family relocated to Saudi Arabia, where it was allegedly already "turning a blind eye" to the fact that he and Georgina were living together despite their unmarried status.

Someone please let Georgina Rodriguez know on Instagram that an #Iran regime news outlet (@hamshahrinews) censored her bum so well that you can hardly tell it’s been photoshopped 😂 pic.twitter.com/JfA76YJkfu — latar (@latar) February 13, 2024

A source told The Sun, "Georgina will be very upset. She works hard for her body and is very proud of her curves. It just shows the view of women in some parts of the world is twisted. It’s only a bottom."

Those who saw the original image were surprised to see the distorted picture of his spouse that has been going around the internet. Regarding the Hamshahri newspaper, British-Iranian actor Omid Djalili remarked, "Displaying such little respect for women by publicly disfiguring them says so much."