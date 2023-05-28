Georgina Rodriguez Chooses $85,000 Masterpiece Over Cristiano Ronaldo's Lucrative Sponsor

Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, was spotted recently sporting an exquisite, expensive timepiece that is priced at an eye-watering $85,000. The social media influencer posted an Instagram carousel showcasing the gorgeous yellow-gold Rolex watch, in a show of her love for luxury and style.

Ronaldo's passion for lavish clothing is widely known, with the football star exhibiting a discerning taste in fashion and lifestyle, particularly when it comes to cars, watches and accessories. It appears now that Rodriguez has joined Ronaldo in his affinity for fine timepieces.

In an Instagram post captioned “Love what you do,” the 29-year-old model showcased her style by donning a rare and prestigious timepiece—the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in yellow gold. This exquisite watch comes with a significant price tag of $85,000. The timepiece exudes simplicity and elegance, with its harmonious blend of oyster steel and yellow gold. It boasts a black dial, an Oyster bracelet, and a yellow-gold bezel adorned with an intricately engraved tachymetric scale, per Essentially Sports. This Rolex watch is another addition to her already impressive array of luxury watches. Her choice of wearing a Rolex is notable, considering she had previously distanced herself from the Jacob & Co. brand, which happens to be endorsed by her boyfriend.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tullio M. Puglia

Meanwhile, Ronaldo himself secured a lucrative partnership with Jacob & Co. after his previous $20 million deal with TAG Heuer concluded. This new brand has even gone the extra mile by designing personalized models exclusively for the renowned soccer player.

Towards the end of last year, the company introduced a notable collaboration with Ronaldo, revealing two watches: the rose gold Flight of CR7 and the stainless-steel Heart of CR7. Each watch comes in two versions, with one featuring diamonds and the other without, and their production is limited to just 99 pieces. The price range for these exclusive timepieces falls between $34,988 and $181,331. It's worth mentioning that Ronaldo's long-standing association with the number 7, which he has worn on his jersey throughout his career for both club and country, is also reflected in the name of his fashion label, CR7, as per Robb Report.

Jacob Arabo, the founder of the company, had the opportunity to meet Ronaldo 20 years ago, back when the talented player was just beginning to make a name for himself. Their initial meeting blossomed into friendship and eventually evolved into a business partnership. As part of this collaboration, Jacob & Co. crafts exquisite timepieces that draw inspiration from the unique style and accomplishments of the renowned football player.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are known to embrace a life of opulence, often displaying their wealth and refined preferences. Their love for luxury extends beyond their impressive properties, cars, yachts and private jets, as well as their choice of stunning destinations. The couple began their relationship in 2017 when they met at the Gucci store where Rodriguez was employed. Ever since, they have openly expressed their willingness to spend millions on extravagant items and proudly showcase them on social media. Rodriguez's recent Instagram activity only adds to the many hints at their opulent lifestyle.