Julia Roberts' $30M Smile Insurance Pales Compared to JLO's $27M Butt and Mariah Carey's $1B Legs Coverage

Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, and Mariah Carey are not just renowned for their talent and beauty, but they have also taken the extra step of insuring their most valuable assets. While insurance policies for body parts may seem extravagant to the common folk, it is a common practice among celebrities who rely on their physical attributes for their careers.

As mentioned by FandomWire, Julia Roberts, known for her captivating smile, has insured her dazzling pearly whites for a staggering $30 million. The actress, who rose to fame with her iconic role in Pretty Woman in 1990, has been captivating audiences with her infectious smile for over three decades. With her girl-next-door beauty, wit, and that radiant smile, Roberts has amassed a massive fan following. It comes as no surprise that she would want to protect her most beloved asset.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi

Jennifer Lopez, the multi-talented singer and actress, is another celebrity who has chosen to insure a particular part of her body. While she has insured several body parts, her most famous insurance policy is for her buttocks. JLo's derriere has been the envy of many, and several women have tried to replicate her iconic look.

To safeguard her famous curves, Lopez has taken out an insurance policy worth a jaw-dropping $27 million. This investment reflects her commitment to maintaining her assets and mitigating any potential risks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Mariah Carey, renowned for her incredible vocal range and songwriting abilities, has also taken steps to protect her physical attributes. The singer, often referred to as the 'Songbird Supreme', was awarded the title of 'Celebrity Legs of a Goddess' by Gilette Venus. In the same year, she decided to insure her legs for a mind-boggling $1 billion. This astronomical amount emphasizes the value she places on her legs, which have become synonymous with her iconic stage performances.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

While the concept of insuring body parts may seem far-fetched to the average person, it is a common practice in the world of celebrities. They rely on their physical appearance and unique features to maintain their popularity and success. Insuring these assets provides them with financial protection and peace of mind, knowing that their livelihoods are safeguarded in the event of any unforeseen circumstances.

It's important to note that these insurance policies are not just extravagant displays of wealth. They also serve a practical purpose in the entertainment industry, where a celebrity's physical attributes often play a crucial role in their success. In case of any accidents or injuries that could affect their appearance or abilities, these insurance policies act as a safety net.

The insurance of body parts is not limited to smiles but also extends to legs, buttocks, and even breasts. Celebrities understand the value and uniqueness of their physical attributes, and they are willing to go to great lengths to protect them.