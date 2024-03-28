Here's Why 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Thinks Judge Slashing Trump's Bond Was 'Very Appropriate'

Donald Trump received a huge discount from an appeals court judge who slashed his bond payment from $454 million to $175 million in the civil fraud case. Surprisingly, The View's host Sunny Hostin spoke in favor of the ex-commander-in-chief and said the decision was "very appropriate."

The 55-year-old lawyer admitted by saying that what she was about to say might surprise people, "The lowering of the bond was very appropriate, right? We always say that we want everyone to be treated across the legal spectrum in the same way and that we want the law to apply equally in the same way, bonds are not supposed to be punitive," per Fox News.

She continued, "They are only supposed to make sure that the person returns to court and answers, you know, whatever charges have been alleged." Hostin explained, "I'm going to take $175 million instead of over $400 million so that you can continue your appeal so that you can continue living your life and doing your business."

However, the liberal co-host clarified, "But to be clear, if he loses that appeal, they get to keep that $175 million, and then he got to pony up with the rest of the money, so this is how it is supposed to work. This is the process." She received applause for her remark from the audience and her co-hosts.

Moderator Joy Behar thanked the 55-year-old while Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, "As long as he gets treated like everyone else." Hostin defended, "Well, in this case, he is." The comedian added, "I'd like everyone else to be treated as he's been treated," followed by applause from the audience and a peal of laughter from her co-hosts.

Meanwhile, journalist Sara Haines shared that the "pivotal" moment in Trump's life would be April 15th. She said, "I think, the pivotal moment going forward would be the April 15th criminal trial because I do think that all this money and exchange feels like it's day to day," highlighting that 51% of the Republicans said they won't vote for Trump if he becomes a convicted felon, including 44% Independents who said the same.

Goldberg, who was listening to the possibilities of Trump becoming president for a second term, added, "Is it not freaking people out how we're talking about this? This is a man who said, 'I'm going to perpetrate a coup on the country.' Now, when I was a kid, nobody, if somebody had said that, your face would fall off. Your head would explode. But we talk about this like it’s normal now."

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Steele criticized, "Yet again, @realDonaldTrump gets special treatment with his own private system of justice. The NY Appeals Court has decided to give Trump more time to pay less money by reducing his bond from $454M to $175 and giving him 10 days to get the money," adding, "This makes absolutely no sense."