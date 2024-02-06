E. Jean Carroll Hosted a NYC Party With Friends From 'Liberal Media' to Celebrate Win Against Trump

E. Jean Carroll celebrated her victory against former President Donald Trump without any inhibitions. As reported by Radar Online, Molly Jong-Fast hosted Carroll's party on Wednesday, and liberal media attendees included Sarah Ellison of the Washington Post, MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell, producer Marci Klein of Saturday Night Live, and writer Lydia Polgreen of the New York Times.

Congratulations to the brave E. Jean Carroll. She managed to accomplish the near impossible and shut Donald Trump up. And it cost Trump $88 million to do so (so far). — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 31, 2024

In addition to paying Carroll $11 million for a 'reputational repair campaign,' the 77-year-old former President is also required to pay Carroll $7.3 million for the emotional distress his public remarks caused. In addition, Carroll was awarded $65 million in punitive damages against Trump for his past remarks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Carroll raised a glass to celebrate her legal triumph even though the occasion was allegedly for a media gathering. An onlooker informed Page Six, who was there during the celebration, that she 'seemed jubilant,' while another added that "she seemed delighted and vindicated. She was in awe [at the jury award] and victorious." Another witness told the outlet, "She was wearing what looked like a one piece flight suit in green khaki” at the party. “She looked like a hero. It’s great to see women winning the day."

Carroll faced criticism after her appearance on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC program in the wake of her court triumph. The presenter questioned Carroll about her plans for the millions of dollars throughout the conversation. Maddow asked her, "You’ve talked about using some of Trump’s money that you’re about to get to help shore up women’s rights. Do you know what that might be? What that might look like?"

“Trump is nothing. We don’t need to be afraid of him.” - E. Jean Carroll 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #Maddow pic.twitter.com/EHzqMi1gv1 — Stacy Parker Le Melle (@StacyLeMelle) January 30, 2024

Carroll responded jokingly, "Yes, Rachel! Yes! I have such, such great ideas for all the good I’m gonna do with this money. First thing, Rachel, you and I are going to go shopping. We’re going to get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, a motorcycle for Crowley, a new fishing rod for Robbie. Rachel, what do you want? Penthouse? It’s yours, Rachel! Penthouse and, uh, France? You want France? You wanna go fishing in France? No? Oh, alright."

It’s not just E. Jean Carroll. The women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual abuse: pic.twitter.com/szfWyB3nz7 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 29, 2024

The encounter occurred only one day after Carroll said on ABC's Good Morning America that she would use the funds for 'something Donald Trump hates' and that she would establish a "fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Trump." One user tweeted, "I am a real rape victim and have never laughed about rape. I can't even watch TV shows with rape scenes. She is a fraud." Another user wrote, "Talk to a real rape victim. They never laugh about anything regarding the rape or the conviction. This is vile @MSNBC." A third user commented, "We know the trial was a joke and a sham and she's treating it like it is because she knows she's a liar and a sham." Another Trump supporter wrote, "Disgusting disgusting people making a mockery of the American justice system and disgracing our president."