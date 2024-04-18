Here's Why the Internet Mocked Kim Kardashian for Posing in 'Shallow Water': "Did You Hit Your Head?"

Kim Kardashian dropped a post that's got the internet buzzing like a swarm of confused bees. The reality TV mogul shared a snap from her luxurious vacation in Turks and Caicos. It wasn't the crystal-clear waters or her killer curves that stole the show. It was Kardashian's daring attempt at a dive that had jaws dropping faster than a poorly executed belly flop.

Image Source: Getty Images | Amy Sussman

In the posted photo on Instagram Kardashian was standing on a sandbar with her body bent horizontally. Fans were quick to criticize her very weird choice of diving. One fan quipped, “Why is she diving in knee-deep water?” while another joked, “Did you hit your head when you dove in?” A concerned follower asked, “Girl, where are you jumping to????” These remarks flooded Kardashian's post. Fans pointed out the unusual nature of her decision to dive into such shallow waters. Others chimed in with comments saying, "Diving into less than 2 feet of water? Mother 😍," and "You can't dive in that shallow water 😭😭😭." Another follower humorously commented, "@kimkardashian diving into 20cm of water, only you can do this ;)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Some fans couldn't help but admire her beauty. One exclaimed, "Beyond beautiful ❤️ maximum Maximum MAXIMUM beautiful ❤️ wow wow wow 💕❤️❤️." Another remarked, "I love these pics but that dive had to hurt lol." Commenting on the weather, one fan humorously quipped, "The weather is not hot, the weather is Kimi 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️." Reflecting on the memorable incident when Kardashian's $75K diamond earring fell into the ocean in Bora Bora, some fans couldn't resist mentioning it. One fan joked, "I hope you didn’t lose your earrings again…" Another echoed the sentiment, asking, "What if u lose ur earing again." Yet another chimed in with a playful, "Kim, there's people that are dying😂❤️." Others were more direct, with comments like, "You found the diamond earring yet?" and "Did your earring turn up?"

Later, it was discovered that the Bora Bora event was just a "publicity stunt." The KKW Beauty founder lamented losing her jewelry in the episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It made sense for people to watch because losing something with such significant value is not funny. According to Screen Rant, this raised their reality show's TRP and viewership. Kris Humphries, Kardashian's ex-husband disclosed that the accident was all fake. According to reports, it was planned just to increase the number of viewers, and Radar Online said that they were successful in doing so. Humphries even called the family conflict phony in 2011, as he was in the process of splitting from Kardashian. The 'reality show' was more fiction than fact, he told his friends and family.