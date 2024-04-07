Here’s Why Taylor Swift’s Besties, Selena Gomez and Blake Lively, ‘Avoid’ One Another

Taylor Swift's friendship with other celebrities in the industry has been notable for her fans, be it with Selena Gomez or Blake Lively. However, several of them also noted how Swift's close friends don't mingle amongst themselves. Insiders are now shedding light on why it is that the three women are seldom seen together in public, and it turns out that both do not get along... Gomez and Lively allegedly have 'bad blood' between them.

The absence of football enthusiast Gomez, 31, from Swift's renowned A-list crew during this year's Super Bowl final raised eyebrows. Notably, Lana Del Rey, Ashley Avignone, Kaleigh Sperry, and Blake were spotted cheering for Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs secured a triumph. Insiders close to the pop star have, however, disclosed that all's not well between Lively and Gomez. Allegedly, they prefer to spend time with the 34-year-old pop superstar separately. "This is the reason neither of them are ever with Taylor at the same time and are constantly avoiding run-ins with each other," shared the source, as reported by Daily Mail.

Gomez and Swift had established their friendship by the time Lively became part of the picture in 2015, initially bonding back in 2008. However, despite their connection, there's no photographic evidence of them together. Swiftie enthusiasts have tried to decipher why Gomez, known for her love of football, wasn't present at the Super Bowl. Instead, the Single Soon hitmaker conveyed her sentiments by responding to a photo of Swift with her other friends at the event with a sad face emoji and a black heart.

In contrast to Gomez's absence, Lively was captured alongside the Anti-Hero singer at three games last season, indicating a different level of involvement. DailyMail has scrutinized various occasions, encompassing Swift's birthday gatherings, Fourth of July parties, and New Year's Eve celebrations, and observed that Gomez and Lively have never been spotted together at these events. On the eve of her 34th birthday on December 12, Swift opted out of the TIME Person of the Year Gala in NYC to have dinner at Zero Bond with Gomez and actor Miles Teller, 37, along with his wife. Lively was not in attendance on this occasion.

However, she did join the celebrations at Swift's extravagant party the following night, where she mingled with the singer's celebrity circle, including Gigi Hadid. Notably, Gomez was absent from the festivities. Before the show, Swift shared a TikTok video from her dressing room featuring Gomez, who likely watched her perform from backstage. Additionally, Lively attended the taping with her husband Ryan Reynolds, and they were also in the audience for Swift's performance. The iconic All Too Well music video was filmed in the Westchester County home Lively shares with Reynolds and their children. Notably, she also directed Swift's video for I Bet You Think About Me. Throughout the decade of Swift and Lively's friendship, Gomez has seemingly only made one public mention of the Gossip Girl star.