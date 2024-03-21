Here’s Why Rapper Kanye West Is Suing His Former Employee YesJulz

Rapper Kanye West, known for his controversial style, is suing a former employee because they broke a non-disclosure agreement. He is demanding an enormous amount of $8 million from media personality YesJulz, with whom he had collaborated, accusing her of disclosing private information protected by an NDA, per The Sun. The turbulent internal conflict at Yeezy that has been going on for a few days has resulted in several leaked messages and social media swipes between Milo Yiannopoulos, Ye, and YesJulz, per Indy100. Ye even posted an Instagram Story on the million-dollar claim days after YesJulz challenged him and Yiannopoulos to do so.

The history of this dispute begins with West's hiring of YesJulz to help and collaborate on his album, Vultures 1. YesJulz, whose real name is Julieanna Marie Goddard, is an American social media star, entrepreneur, and talent manager who was born on March 2, 1990. Since throwing a party for LeBron James in 2014, YesJulz has become quite popular. She has been spotted with famous people at events like the Grammys and the NBA All-Star Game.

The audacity for a company ran by someone who posts screen shots to over 20 million people at his leisure, without consent, to attempt to intimidate a former team member with a ridiculous lawsuit with basis claims of over… https://t.co/UCxiFWVXAm — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 19, 2024

When hired by West, YesJulz's duties included taping live streams for Ye's fan following and keeping a detailed record of the majority of the rollout. But, on March 12, West disclosed that they'd decided to let her go. "We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the rollout of Vultures 1," Kanye posted on his Instagram story. "All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorized."

West asserted that YesJulz violated a non-disclosure agreement, which is why he is suing his former employee. YesJulz allegedly advised followers to make an app just for Yeezy enthusiasts. According to reports, she continued by describing virtual money users would get and use to make purchases on the app. But the rapper claimed he didn't give his approval to any of these business decisions beforehand.

"F*ck an NDA. Sue Me." pic.twitter.com/Dl0bwRC9Xx — Complex (@Complex) March 14, 2024

Following her dismissal, Milo Yiannopoulos, Yeezy's chief of staff, sent YesJulz a dismissal letter with a staggering $7.7 million fine. On his Instagram Stories, Kanye posted a copy of the lawsuit he filed against the talent management. It said, "Julianne Goddard has repeatedly, intentionally and grossly violated the terms of her Non-Disclosure Agreement with complainants including publicly disclosing corporate sales figures, social media strategies, text messages with Ye and management, release plans for Vultures album and product designs before release."

I never signed that NDA.

& i have proof. — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 19, 2024

Following her dismissal, YesJulz, who denies ever signing an NDA, retaliated on social media by claiming, "I never wanted work done for free. I wanted to help the fans present their work to Ye. So that he could hire them. Anyone who has ever been in contact with me for as little as 5 minutes knows the last thing I'd ever need to steal, Is an idea."