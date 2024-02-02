Here’s Why Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kids Didn't Visit Her at the Hospital

Kate Middleton made a considerate decision to avoid having her three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—visit her in the hospital as she recovered from abdominal surgery, according to Page Six. Even though Prince William visited her during her 13-day stay at the private London Clinic after the January 16 surgery, their three children didn't join him to see their mother. This affirms Middleton's commitment to her words when she earlier expressed the earnest desire to uphold a sense of normalcy for her children, even in the face of her health challenges.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Samir Hussein

Exiting the hospital just this Monday, Middleton concluded a nearly two-week recovery period from the surgery. A source disclosed that the children did not visit their mother immediately, as the couple aimed to follow their routine without disruption. Middleton and her husband William decided it was in the best interest of their children to shield them from any worry. However, despite the absence of in-person visits, an insider shared that the young royals likely engaged in FaceTime sessions with their mom during her time away. This aligns with the couple's usual practice of FaceTiming their children when they are on royal tours.

Because the London Clinic’s visitor policy doesn’t allow childeren/babies to visit. Very easy to research 🙄 — 🫧ᴋᴀʀᴇɴ (@karenxmosie) February 1, 2024

According to PEOPLE, it is a standard practice that children are typically not permitted to visit the London Clinic without prior authorization from the hospital. This policy is in place to ensure the safety of patients and minimize the risk of infections. Moreover, an individual who underwent abdominal surgery at the London Clinic last summer shared his regret about having his son visit, describing the experience as particularly unsettling. Meanwhile, after returning to Adelaide Cottage, the family's private residence near Windsor Castle, following her hospital discharge, Middleton was joyfully reunited with her three children.

Additionally, updates from Kensington Palace indicate that Middleton is on a positive recovery trajectory, and she, along with William, expresses gratitude to her medical team, particularly the committed nursing staff. The palace has maintained privacy regarding the specifics of Middleton's condition, confirming only that it is noncancerous. Although her return to public duties is not anticipated until Easter at the earliest, Middleton will rely on the support of her parents, sister, and the children's long-serving nanny. This tight-knit family circle is ready to offer the care and assistance needed for her healing process.

Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children didn’t visit her in the hospital: report https://t.co/2EsL2qDeMb pic.twitter.com/pfQCvfTanb — Page Six (@PageSix) February 1, 2024

Furthermore, among their extended network of family friends, there were no signs of any issue. The news about Middleton's situation, carefully kept under wraps, caught even those working closely with the royal family by surprise. The surgery occurred a week after her 42nd birthday and shortly after her children resumed classes following a holiday break. A source said, "It does sound serious with the length of time [she’s taking]. But she is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home and is a fit young woman."