Here's Why Kevin Costner Accused His Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner of Breaching Their Prenup

In the midst of Kevin Costner's divorce proceedings with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, complications have arisen as he alleges that she has violated the terms of their prenuptial agreement by refusing to vacate his residence in Carpinteria, California, as detailed in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Costner, renowned for his roles in Hollywood and the hit series Yellowstone, had a tumultuous history with divorces. His first marriage to fellow actor Cindy Silva in 1978 ended in 1994, resulting in one of Hollywood's most expensive divorces with an million settlement for Silva. Baumgartner, Costner's second wife, agreed to these terms, but their divorce took an unexpected turn. After filing for divorce in May 2023, Baumgartner contested the prenuptial agreement, claiming she felt pressured to sign it without fully understanding its implications. The prenup clearly stipulated that she had 30 days to vacate the couple's 5 million beachfront property in Carpinteria.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Despite Costner complying with the financial terms of the prenup, paying Baumgartner $1.5 million as agreed, she chose to challenge the validity of the agreement in court, risking potential repercussions outlined in the contract. The prenup specified that any challenge would result in her forfeiting "any and all rights to receive any Payment, Property or Interest from Kevin Costner's prenuptial agreement delineated that assets owned before the marriage, including their family home purchased in 1988, would remain separate property." Despite the prenup guaranteeing Baumgartner a $200,000 deposit for a new home, moving expenses, property taxes, and homeowner's insurance, she continued to reside in the house.

Kevin Costner Reacts to Question About Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner’s Rumored Romance With Former Neighbor https://t.co/AHAWbwdkN3 pic.twitter.com/f1dIPWpiG0 — Silvia Colaco (@ColacoSilvia) January 26, 2024

In June, Costner sought legal intervention, asking the court to enforce the prenup terms. The judge ruled in his favor in July, ordering Baumgartner to vacate the residence by July 31, despite her request for an extension until August 31. Costner emphasizes that their prenuptial agreement explicitly states that he is entitled to "immediate and exclusive use" of all his separate real estate properties. According to the agreement, within 30 days of filing for divorce, Baumgartner is obligated to vacate any family residential property owned solely by him. The deadline for this provision was May 31, given that Baumgartner initiated the divorce proceedings on May 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest)

Costner further details that he has fulfilled financial obligations outlined in the prenup, having paid $1 million to Baumgartner along with additional sums, totaling approximately $1,450,000. He highlights that she has the discretion to use this amount as she sees fit, including for finding alternative housing. Moreover, Costner communicated to Baumgartner his willingness to assist with moving and living arrangements during this transitional period. Following 18 years of marriage and a contentious court battle, Costner found solace in the company of his new partner, Jewel. The initial sparks reportedly ignited during a cozy encounter at Richard Branson's Caribbean home, where the two bonded over their mutual love for music.