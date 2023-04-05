Aaron Carter's California Home Lists for $850K, With A Renovated Room Where Singer Died

Five months after Aaron Carter passed away in his Lancaster, California home, the property, spanning over 4,100 square feet, is up for sale. Now listed at $850,000, Carter himself attempted to sell the home in March 2021, but it never happened. The seven-bedroom, four-bathroom residence was on the market for more than a year, taking a few price cuts before it last asked for $800,000 before his death. The money earned from the sale of the house will go to Aaron’s Estate and into a trust for his 1-year-old son, Prince.

Carter’s body was discovered on November 5 in a bathtub in one of the bathrooms of this property, and listing agent Christie M. Limpus of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices told TMZ that the bathroom where Carter died is being renovated. Despite the renovations, the house is still being shown to prospective buyers. According to Christie, five potential buyers have already toured the house since it came back on the market, and she believes it’ll go into escrow very soon for the asking price.

Features of the property include a pool and a spa surrounded by palm trees. The kitchen comes with granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, and a breakfast bar. The family room has a fireplace. Upstairs, the primary bedroom comes with a sitting room and the renovated bathroom, where Carter was found dead. There is also a movie theater. When Carter purchased the house, he exuberantly tweeted: "I finally own my first home in California, I have a place to call my own, worked very diligently and consecutively on myself Mind Body & Soul and kept myself out of trouble, I get to do what I love every day thanks to everyone who believed in me At this point in my life."

Days before the singer’s passing, he had teased about selling the house, which re-purchased the house in 2019 for $400,000. “Selling my 2nd home,” Carter, 34, wrote on Twitter “Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family. This year has been super tough but I’ve learned so much,” he added. “Thanks for the support everyone.”

The I'm All About You star's passing shocked fans after he was discovered unresponsive in his bathtub on November 5, 2022, and the Los Angeles Police Department received an emergency call about a person drowning in their tub. Just one day beforehand, Carter released a single with fellow rapper Check the Star. He was 34 years old at the time of his death. The cause of death has not been finalized and is pending a toxicology report. But his family has stated that he likely died from an overdose, not drowning while in the tub.

Carter is survived by his 17-month-old son, Prince, whom he shared with his on-and-off fiancée, Melanie Martin. Carter and Martin, 30, had a tumultuous relationship for three years after they first went public with their romance in January 2020.