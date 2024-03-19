Here's Why Kanye West is Desperately 'Sweet Talking' with Bianca Censori's Mother Alexandra

Kanye West is trying to "turn things around" with his wife Bianca Censori's mother amid her recent visit to the US to "save" her daughter. Previously, it was reported by the sources that the architect's parents, Alexandra and Leo Censori, weren't happy with their daughter's union with the controversial rapper.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

An insider claimed, "Bianca's mother and father find Kanye to be slightly disturbing," per OK! Magazine. "Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim [Kardashian] was finalized. They really didn't want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage."

There were also reports that the Praise God rapper is "controlling" Censori. A source close to Kathy Griffin, revealed, "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speaking and to wear what he wants her to wear." The insider further accused, "She has no mind of her own anymore."

Amid all these allegations, Censori's parents expressed concern for their daughter and her out-of-control wardrobe. Recently, her mother Alexandra visited the 29-year-old, and a source told Daily Mail, "Bianca's mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control."

"This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself," the source added. However, Ye is "desperate" to reassure his mother-in-law he's got his wife's back. "Right now is a pivotal time, and Alexandra was lowkey believing she would come to save her daughter. But this is not the case," continued the source.

Despite the couple's disturbing outfits and outlandish public behavior, the source said, "Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants," adding, "He also knows how to sweet talk a mom. This has been really a good experience, and everyone is so relieved to see her with Alexandra."

The Censori family also wishes to be a part of their daughter's growing family. The source said, "Alexandra knows that Bianca wants children, and she does not want to miss the opportunity to be a part of her grandkids' lives." Although the parents are "worried she's jetting all over the world with him," West ensures gaining his in-laws' confidence.

It seems he's successfully done that as a source revealed Censori's father, Leo, "ultimately thinks that Kanye is an OK guy," claiming, "Bianca's dad appreciates Kanye's power and the fact that, despite his immense fame, he puts Bianca's safety before anything else."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Meanwhile, the source added that people also warned Alexandra not to marry Leo because of his "reputation," but "luckily, she didn't listen." Also, the family knows Censori loves Ye, "They know that Bianca does love this man and, in the end, that is what is most important to the both of them."