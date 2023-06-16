Revealed: Kanye West Was Auditioning for a New 'Australian' Wife Before He 'Married' Bianca Censori

Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori, garnered considerable attention this year when they tied the knot. Since that time, their connection has continued to flourish, capturing the interest of many. Recent reports, however, suggest that West was apparently holding auditions for models to be his wife.

As per US Weekly, in January, the 46-year-old rapper and his 28-year-old partner, Censori from Australia officially unveiled their relationship to the public, declaring that very same month their commitment to spending their lives together. However, she was one among other Australians who have allegedly auditioned to be his wife.

As per Marca, during the auditions, it became apparent that West had a specific requirement in mind for the candidates. He sought a common trait among them: being Australian. It seemed that West was specifically searching for an Australian wife.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Mikaela Testa, an Australian OnlyFans star, recently disclosed that Kanye West had been actively seeking an Australian girlfriend last year. However, he eventually encountered and purportedly "married" Bianca Censori, a designer originally from Melbourne.

During an appearance on the White Fox After Hours podcast, OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa was asked about the most prominent contact in her phone. Daily Mail reveals that when Cody Mathews and Scarlett Montgomery, the hosts of the podcast, inquired about the identity of the most famous person in her direct messages, Testa initially displayed hesitation. She sought clarification, asking, "In terms of status or followers? What do you mean?"

The hosts asked Testa once more before she said, "I don't want to say this. Kanye West. Kanye West has DM'd me. He DM'd me saying, Hi." The young model said that the 46-year-old Donda rapper messaged her in August 2022. While the hosts made jokes about "how creative" the father-of-four's first message was, Testa said she was not the only Australian to get a text from him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mika (@mikaelatesta)

"He's married now, so I feel comfortable saying his name. I got his number. WhatsApp'd him. That's as far as it got. And then he ended up dating an Australian woman and he also messaged another acquaintance of mine that was an Australian girl. Maybe he was messaging Australian girls at the time. He wants an Australian girl!" Testa further added.

According to Marie Claire, Bianca Censori, aged 28, is an architect from Australia who is employed at Kanye West's fashion brand, Yeezy. Bianca grew up in Melbourne, Victoria, where she completed her schooling and pursued higher education. Her LinkedIn profile indicates that she obtained both a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree in Architecture from the University of Melbourne, completing her studies between 2013 and 2020. Following this, in November 2020, Bianca commenced her role as an Architectural Designer at Yeezy, Kanye West's fashion brand.

Ye Kanye West and his beloved Bianca Censori walking around Los Angeles Today. pic.twitter.com/9e103NCcsg — nasrothschild (@NasRothschild) May 14, 2023

In January 2023, reports emerged suggesting that Kanye West had entered into a "marriage" with his new partner, Bianca Censori. According to sources, the couple supposedly exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held in Beverly Hills. TMZ initially broke the news of the wedding but also noted that no official marriage certificate had been filed, leaving the status of their union uncertain. Nonetheless, West has been seen wearing a wedding ring, indicating his commitment to the relationship.

